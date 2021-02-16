Health department: Vaccine distribution going well

There’s a lot of talking at the Kokomo Event and Conference Center, which is strange to hear since group gatherings have been prohibited for so long.

But last Wednesday, all the chatter was from those getting vaccinated at the county’s mass vaccine clinic, which opened Jan. 27 at the Kokomo Event & Conference Center. While busy, there were no lines. People were getting in and out easily, as health department employees and volunteers assisted citizens through their registrations and eventually to their vaccination stations.

The vaccine rollout is going well, health department officials said, as Howard County residents continue to receive vaccines at the Kokomo Event & Conference Center.

Currently, the health department is receiving 1,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine a week, according to Kristina Sommers, public health emergency coordinator for the county health department, up from 800 a week when the clinic first launched.

Last Wednesday, 400 residents received vaccines that day alone.

“I don’t think we’ve had any complaints. We’ve even had one of the girls here that works with people calling in to make appointments, she’s said she has had people make the extra effort to call in and say, ‘Hey, by the way, I was at the clinic, and they did an awesome job. I just wanted to pass that on.’ They’re even calling us back to say how smooth it’s been going,” Sommers said.

According to Howard County Health Department Administrator James Vest, the county has had “basically no wait times” during vaccines. Vest said that most days, 10 vaccines are administered every 10 minutes.

As of last Wednesday, 12 percent of the population in Howard County had received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 2 percent was fully vaccinated.

While vaccine eligibility currently is open to ages 65 and older, Indiana State Department of Health officials are looking to further open eligibility to Hoosiers 60 and older, though there is no official date for when that's expected.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the 60-and-older age group makes up 93-percent of COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Following the 60-and-older age group, when more vaccine is available and a good portion of that group has received vaccinations, eligibility then will open to Hoosiers who are age 50 and older and residents who meet criteria for certain co-morbidities, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

That population includes active dialysis patients, those with down-syndrome, post-solid organ transplant recipients, those with sickle cell disease, people in treatment for cancer now or in the last three months, those with lung cancer, and those with hematologic cancers, lymphoma, leukemia, and multiple myeloma.

State data shows that 51,000 Indiana residents with the aforementioned conditions would be able to get the vaccine once eligible.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, Hoosiers ages 50 to 59 are 30 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than people ages 20 to 29 and four times more likely to be hospitalized than the 20 to 29 age group. The 50-and-older group represents 97.6 percent of COVID-19 deaths.

Those receiving vaccinations must wait 14 days between receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccine, such as the flu vaccine. Anyone who has received another vaccine within 14 days of their COVID-19 vaccine appointment will be required to reschedule their COVID-19 vaccine for a later date. Individuals who are sick also will need to wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccine until they have recovered from their illness.

Aside from the Kokomo Event and Conference Center, individuals looking to receive a vaccine also can get them at the pharmacy in Meijer (2301 E. Markland Ave.), both Kroger locations (2821 S. Washington St. and 605 N. Dixon Road), and Walmart (1920 E. Markland Ave.)

To register at any of the sites, visit ourshot.in.gov. The Kokomo Event and Conference Center is located at 1500 N. Reed Road. Those needing assistance scheduling or with transportation can call 211.

There is no cost to the individual, but insurance may be charged an administration fee. Individuals should bring a photo ID and an insurance card if they have one. Appointments are required; walk-ins are not accepted.

(Editor's note: The original story erroneously stated that vaccination eligibility was open to Hoosiers age 60 and older. Eligibility still only is open to Hoosiers ages 65 and older.)