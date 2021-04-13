Health department to put on mass Moderna vaccine clinic Saturday

The Howard County Health Department is putting on a free mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic using the Moderna vaccine as part of its ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 this Saturday.

The clinic will take place at the Kokomo Event & Conference Center, located at 1500 N. Reed Road, from 9 to 3 p.m. Register online by visiting ourshot.in.gov or call 211 (866-211-9966) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and a representative will schedule an appointment.

“I encourage every person who is eligible to receive their Covid-19 vaccination as soon as possible. The best vaccine you can get is the first vaccine you can get. Getting our community vaccinated is an important step in getting back to the things we have missed most, like visiting our families and friends. Taking this step allows us to protect ourselves, our families, and our community,” said Emily Backer, MD, Howard County health officer

Fast facts:

The vaccine is available at no cost, but please submit your insurance information if you have it, because an administration fee may be charged to your insurance. Please bring your insurance card to the clinic.

If you live with another person who is also eligible to receive the vaccine, you will need to schedule two separate appointments.

This clinic will provide Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Moderna vaccine requires a second dose for full protection. You will be considered fully protected two weeks after receiving the second dose of Moderna.

You’ll need to show proof of age at your appointment (driver’s license, state ID card, passport).

Sign up for V-safe, the after-vaccination health checker, on your smartphone, at vsafe.cdc.gov.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

If you’ve been fully vaccinated:

You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart.

You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people of any age from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks or staying six feet apart, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.

Once you’re fully vaccinated, you should still:

Wear a mask and socially distance when in public or visiting an unvaccinated person at increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19

Avoid medium- or large-sized gatherings

Protect yourself while traveling

Get tested and stay home if symptoms develop

Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine from the Indiana Department of Health at ourshot.in.gov.