There won’t be a gap in local COVID-19 testing once the state-funded facility in Foster Park closes.

At the end of August, the state-funded Optum site will close. Afterward, the Howard County Health Department will take over the operations at the testing center for a 10-month period from Sept. 1 to June 30, 2021. The contract for the new site is renewable.

The Optum testing center currently is operating in the Kokomo Senior Center in Foster Park at 721 W. Superior St. According to the Howard County Health Department’s public emergency coordinator Kristina Sommers, the plan is for the new testing site to remain at the same location to serve Howard County.

Sommers reported that the Optum site currently averages 150 tests a day. Last Friday, 156 people were tested.

According to Sommers, the local health department is on track to take over the testing center.

“We’re actually ahead of the curve in terms of planning for the center,” Sommers said. “We need to keep the momentum with testing up, so we hope to open as soon as we can.”

Sommers and the Howard County Health Department have been working with both the county and state to secure funding and resources to open the center. It will cost around $100,000 to operate the new site for a 10-month period. The site will be funded largely by state and local grants.

The new site is required to be open at least 35 hours a week, for at least two evenings a week and on Saturdays to receive the funding.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Originally, the Optum testing center was on track to close in June, but the state extended its contract, keeping the center up and running until the end of August.

While the Optum testing center is a small operation, on July 23 it increased the number of nurses it had working to two, doubling the amount of testing able to be completed.

Sommers said she hopes to see people continuing to use the center as the health department prepares to take over operations.

“Obviously, the Optum site is getting a lot of traffic, so there's people that are very interested and use the site, whether it's faster for them than waiting for their doctor or it's just an easier test to access,” Sommers said. “So, the interest is there, and a huge population would be left unserved if we didn't have a testing center.”

The news that the testing center will remain open through at least June 30, 2021, comes as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb locally and across the state.

As of Monday, 751 residents of Howard County have tested positive for the virus -- and increase of 78 in a week -- and 62,907 people have tested positive across the state. There have been 63 deaths locally and 2,709 in total in Indiana.

To register for testing at the Optum Center, schedule an appointment through https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116. Individuals also may be tested through walk-in appointments as well. Hours of operation for the testing center are 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Anyone can be tested for free at the site.