Health department to accept walk-ins at all COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The Howard County Health Department now will accept walk-ins at all upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week.

The dates and times of the clinics for this week are Wednesday, April 28, from 10 to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 29, from 8:30 to 4 p.m. at the Kokomo Event Center, 1500 N. Reed Road. The clinics are closed from 12 to 12:30 p.m. both days.

No appointment is needed. Those who choose to may register online by visiting ourshot.in.gov or calling 211 (866-211-9966) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Here are some facts you should know:

• The vaccine is available at no cost to you, but please submit your insurance information if you have it, because an administration fee may be charged to your insurance. Please bring your insurance card to the clinic.

• If you live with another person who is also eligible to receive the vaccine, you will need to schedule two separate appointments.

• Moderna requires two doses for full protection. You will be considered fully protected two weeks after receiving the second dose of vaccine.

• You’ll need to show proof of age at your appointment (driver’s license, state ID card, passport). YOU MUST BE 18 TO RECEIVE MODERNA. If you are 16 or 17, please schedule an appointment with a clinic that is using Pfizer vaccine.

• Sign up for V-safe, the after-vaccination health checker, on your smartphone, at vsafe.cdc.gov.

If you’ve been fully vaccinated:

• You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart.

• You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people of any age from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks or staying 6 feet apart, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

• If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.

Once you’re fully vaccinated, you should still:

• Wear a mask and socially distance when in public or visiting an unvaccinated person at increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19

• Avoid medium- or large-sized gatherings

• Protect yourself while traveling

• Get tested and stay home if symptoms develop Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine from the Indiana Department of Health at ourshot.in.gov.