The Howard County Health Department will begin operations at its COVID-19 testing clinic on Oct. 12.
The clinic will be located at 620 N. Bell St. and be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday and Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays during October. Hours will expand in November.
On Fridays, the clinic will be closed; however, the Community Howard CareMobile will operate as a drive-thru testing site in various locations around the county from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The CareMobile will visit the Greentown Family Medicine Care, located at 118 S. Meridian St. in Greentown, on Oct. 16; the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch, located at 1755 E. Center Road, on Oct. 23; and Ivy Tech Community College, located at 1942 E. North St., on Oct. 30.
Testing will be free for Hoosiers. Public restrooms will not be available. Patients do not need to meet any testing requirements in order to obtain a test.
An appointment is recommended but not required. Those wishing to be tested may schedule an appointment by visiting https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov/. It is advised to complete the registration questions and consents prior to the appointment. Starting Oct. 12, citizens also may call the clinic at 456-7303. Please wear a face covering to the appointment.
The Optum testing site located at the Kokomo Senior Center at 721 W. Superior St. in Kokomo will continue to operate through October.