Health department launches mass vaccine clinic at event center

Howard County has a new, larger vaccination site starting today, Jan. 27, that will aid in vaccinating the community more efficiently as doses begin to increase.

The Kokomo Event and Conference Center will be used to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, distributed by the Howard County Health Department. The event center, located at 1500 N. Reed Road, allows for more parking and space for social distancing, as well as easy access to and from the site, said Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman.

The health department began administering the vaccine earlier this month at its downtown location while awaiting the number of doses to increase from the initial 500 weekly. Now, that number has risen to at least 800 weekly, making the event center the next stage of the plan.

While the number of doses continues to increase, Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman believes it will be at least six months until the majority of people who wish to be vaccinated are.

“I’ve told people since the very beginning, especially last fall when we started to put the plan in place, that this was going to be a six-month or more process once we started receiving the vaccinations,” Wyman said. “So I’m sticking to that today. I don’t see that changing at all. The location might change down the road based on the number of people we have left to vaccinate and that sort of thing, but no matter how you slice it, I still think this is still a six-month or so process. Getting over 80,000 people vaccinated is not a small task.”

As of last Wednesday, 2,684 Howard County residents had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 724 were fully vaccinated. With every person needing two doses of a vaccine, that leaves 160,956 more doses needed to vaccinate all of Howard County.

The county is leasing the Kokomo Event and Conference Center using a portion of the state funding through the CARES Act. Howard County was allocated $260,000 from the state to utilize for projects related to COVID-19.

In that vein, an RV also has been secured to use as a mobile vaccination clinic through the same funds. It is currently being serviced and will be worked into the county’s vaccination efforts on an as-needed basis, though Wyman projected it could be a month or more before then.

A mobile cooler that’s certified to transport COVID-19 vaccines will be used to move vaccines to the event center as needed, but the main storage equipment for the doses will remain at the Howard County Health Department.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses given at least 28 days apart.

The vaccine currently is available to individuals age 70 and older, as well as licensed and unlicensed healthcare workers and first responders who have face-to-face interactions with patients or infectious material or work in a public-facing position that requires in-person contact.

Howard County hired 20 people to administer the vaccine. Currently, vaccines are being given three days a week at the health department, though that soon may be increased for the event center.

“But as we receive information on the increase on the number of doses, then we’ll quickly start expanding the hours. So it’s really going to be dependent on the number of doses the state tells us that we’ll be receiving. The other advantage of using the event center is that we can go from a three-day operation to a six- or seven-day operation very quickly, assuming we are able to get the number of doses to accommodate that,” said Wyman.

Currently, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo also is administering COVID-19 vaccinations separate from the health department's efforts.

Vaccination appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov, and those who need assistance scheduling or with transportation to the site can call 211. There is no cost to the individual, but insurance may be charged an administration fee. Individuals should bring a photo ID and an insurance card if they have one. Appointments are required; walk-ins will not be accepted.

Individuals must wait 14 days between receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccine. Anyone who has received another vaccine within 14 days of their COVID-19 vaccine appointment will be required to reschedule their COVID-19 vaccine for a later date. Individuals who are sick also will need to wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccine until they have recovered from their illness.

Starting Jan. 27, COVID-19 vaccines no longer will be administered at the health department.