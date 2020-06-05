Haynes Apperson Festival canceled

This year’s Haynes Apperson Festival, which was set for the first weekend in July, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Haynes Apperson Festival Board Chairman Paul Wyman, canceling the festival was a difficult decision to make. The board looked at different dates to move the festival to but ultimately decided there were too many components to the festival to get them all lined up on another date.
“This was an incredibly difficult decision for us since the Haynes Apperson Festival has such a rich tradition in our community dating back to July 1976,” said Wyman. “Our board worked hard to find a way to have the festival, while at the same time adhering to the Back on Track Indiana Plan, as well as looking out for the safety of our volunteers and guests. We are disappointed, but we know that it is the right decision for our community at this time.”
The festival brings in more than 15,000 people a year, which would have made social distancing a challenge, he said.
The 2021 Haynes Apperson is set for July 1, 2, and 3. Wyman thanked the festival’s board of directors, volunteers, sports directors, sponsors, and partners for their work year-round.