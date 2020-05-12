Greentown library announces gradual plan to reopen

The Greentown Public Library has set a tentative reopening plan for adult patrons.
Currently, the libraries are offering curbside service. As the libraries open further, the staff will follow recommendations outlined by the governor and CDC. Currently, May 18 is set for the opening day, with libraries open Monday through Friday. On May 24, evening and Saturday hours may be added. On June 1, the library hopes to return to full hours of operation.
Currently, the library is closed to the public, but staff is in the buildings 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The libraries are offering curbside service at both branches on those days from 11 to 1 p.m. and providing free document delivery (copying and faxing), reference, and notary services.
Per guidelines from the Department of Education and Eastern Howard Schools, students are not allowed on school or library grounds until July 1.