Gov. Holcomb moves up Stage 3 to Friday

Yesterday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Stage 3 of the plan to reopen Indiana would begin this Friday, May 22, at 12:01 a.m. The original date was Sunday, May 24.
This applies to all Indiana counties except Lake, Marion, and Cass, which will begin Stage 3 on June 1.
This stage allows:
• Gyms, YMCAs, and fitness studios to open with restrictions
• Community pools and campgrounds to open
• Recreational sports practices to begin, following guidelines (contact sports like football and lacrosse are prohibited)
• Playgrounds, basketball, tennis, soccer, and baseball courts and fields to open
• Social gatherings of up to 100 to take place
During this stage, Hoosiers age 65 and older or people at high-risk are encouraged to remain cautious and limit exposure, and face coverings are recommended for everyone.
In addition, retail stores and malls move to 75-percent capacity, while mall common areas, such as food courts and sitting areas, move to 50-percent capacity. Movie theaters can open at 50-percent capacity.
Stage 3 is expected to end on June 14.