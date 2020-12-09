Gov. Holcomb announces new COVID restrictions

Governor Eric Holcomb today announced new COVID-19 restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus and reducing hospital capacity as Indiana currently sits second in the nation in terms of cases per capita.

The restrictions include requiring hospitals to reschedule non-emergent, in-patient hospital procedures from Dec. 16 through Jan. 3; capping social gatherings at 250 or fewer depending on color on the metrics map; and limiting attendance at extracurricular K-12 events.

“All this is a single attempt to try to bring down that crest and slow the spread,” said Holcomb.

A month ago, the state shifted to implementing targeted restrictions to counties in “orange” and “red” on the state metrics map. The new restrictions now place restrictions on counties in “blue” and “yellow” as well, though no Indiana counties fall in those colors currently. The metrics map, which was updated today, places all counties in “orange” and “red.”

While Howard County is “orange” on the state metrics map, Howard County officials yesterday elevated the county to “red,” which comes with tighter restrictions than counties in “orange.” Holcomb applauded this move.

“I’m heartened quite frankly by the number of leaders around the state who have said, ‘Yes, we've got to get through these next few weeks and do all we can.’ Howard County just recently self-adjusted according to the color-coded map. They self-adjusted and said, ‘We see where we’re going. We’re going to ratchet it up to ‘red’ even though we’re in the ‘orange’ category currently right now.’ And I think that’s being proactive. It’s not waiting on your numbers to get to where you can see the trajectory pointing,” Holcomb said.

A look at the new changes:

• Hospitals are required to postpone or reschedule non-emergent procedures done in the in-patient hospital setting form Dec. 16 to Jan. 3.

• Social gatherings are capped at a limit imposed by county metrics. Local health departments are not allowed to grant exceptions. The limits are 25 people for counties in red, 50 for counties in orange, 100 for counties in yellow, and 250 for counties in blue. Previously, there was no limit for counties in blue and yellow. Limits for counties in red and orange remain the same.

• K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities may continue, but attendance is limited to participants, support personnel, and parents/guardians plus their minor children for counties in the red metric. Those in blue, yellow, or orange must limit capacity to 25 percent in consultation with local health departments.

• College and professional sports may continue with participants, support personnel, and family members. A local health department may approve a plan for fan attendance of up to 25 percent capacity.

The restrictions begin starting this weekend, except for the rescheduling of non-emergent procedures, which begins Dec. 16.

“The steps being announced today are absolutely necessary as the virus tightens its grip on our state,” said Dr. Kristina Box, commissioner of the department of health.