Gov. Holcomb announces five-stage plan to reopen Indiana by July 4

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced today a five-stage plan to reopen Indiana by Independence Day.

The plan comes in response to the state meeting four guiding principles, which require hospitalizations to be down, critical care beds and ventilators to be available, the ability to test all Hoosiers who are symptomatic, and the ability to contract trace all cases.

With those four areas covered, the state will move from stage one – where the state currently stands – to stage two on Monday, May 4, for all Indiana counties except Lake, Cass, and Marion.

Stage 2: Beginning May 4

Social gatherings will be allowed up to 25 people, and the remaining manufacturers that were not considered essential will be able to open following OSHA and CDC guidelines.

Essential travel restrictions will be lifted, and local nonessential travel will be allowed.

In addition, retail and commercial businesses that have been open for necessities during previous orders can open at 50-percent capacity. Examples include apparel, furniture, jewelry, and liquor stores that have been operating as curbside or delivery only.

Shopping malls also may open at 50-percent capacity, though indoor common areas must be restricted to 25-percent capacity.

State government executive branch offices will begin limited public services, and employees will begin to return to offices in small waves. Holcomb encouraged employees who work in office settings to continue to work remotely whenever possible.

Starting May 8 for all Indiana counties, worship services also may convene following social distancing guidelines. However, Holcomb encouraged pastors to consider continuing virtual and outdoor services and ages 65 and older to refrain from attending in-person services for now.

On May 11, further restrictions will be lifted. At this time, restaurants and bars that serve food may open at 50-percent capacity, but bar seating will be closed with no live entertainment. Servers and kitchen staff must wear face coverings.

Also, personal services, such as hair salons, barbershops, and nail salons may open by appointment only starting May 11 and must follow social distancing guidelines.

At this time, those ages 65 and older and in the at-risk group are encouraged to still stay at home.

Lake and Marion counties can begin stage two on May 11, and Cass County can begin this stage on May 18.

Stage 3: Beginning May 24

Stage 3 is set to begin on May 24, and Hoosiers age 65 and older and at-risk are encouraged to continue to limit exposure at work and in their communities. At this time, social gatherings of up to 100 may take place, following social distancing guidelines.

All travel restrictions will be lifted at this stage.

Retail stores and malls may move to 75-percent capacity, and mall common areas, such as food courts and sitting areas, are limited to 50-percent capacity.

Gyms and fitness centers may open with restrictions. Class sizes and equipment must be spaced to accommodate social distancing. Equipment must be cleaned after each use, and employees are required to wear face coverings.

Movie theaters at this time may open at 50-percent capacity, and places such as playgrounds, tennis courts, pools, gyms, camp grounds, and fitness centers may open with restrictions and social distancing.

Stage 4: Beginning June 14

If the state is still on track, stage 4 will begin on June 14. At this time, social gatherings of up to 250 can take place, and places such as zoos and museums can open at 50-percent capacity.

Stores can open at full capacity, and large venues may open with adherence to social distancing guidelines. Restaurants may open at 75-percent capacity, and bar seating can open at 50-percent capacity.

Amusement parks, water parks, and like facilities can open at this time at 50-percent capacity, and reservations will be required to limit the number of customers at any one time.

Recreational sports leagues and tournaments may resume at this time.

In addition, professional office building employees may resume work at full capacity.

Stage 5: July 4 and beyond

At this time, retail stores and malls may open at full capacity. Restaurants, bars, and nightclubs can operate at full capacity. Personal services may open at full capacity, and restrictions are lifted at gyms and fitness facilities.

In addition, conventions, sports events, fairs, festivals, and like events may resume.

Restrictions at this time will be lifted for amusement parks, water parks, and like facilities, though social distancing guidelines should be maintained.

At this stage, Holcomb said a decision will be made for the coming school year in regards to reopening schools.

Holcomb said this plan can change at any time if any of the four guiding principles no longer are being met. In addition, individual counties can implement stricter restrictions. Howard County’s restrictions are set to expire May 4, and further instruction is being awaited.

A detailed look at what will open and what will remain closed at each stage can be found at backontrack.in.gov.