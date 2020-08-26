Gov. Eric Holcomb extends mask mandate for another 30 days

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced today Indiana will remain in Stage 4.5 for another 30 days, and the mask mandate will be extended through Sept. 25 as well.
While remaining in this stage, there are no new changes in capacity restrictions for restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues. Holcomb said this decision was made as the state's positivity rates hold steady.
"On one hand we're pleased. We've been holding steady in terms of our positivity rate. We don't want it to trend up. We would like for it to trend down even more so," Holcomb said.
According to the governor, the positivity rate has plateaued in recent weeks as the state has continued reopening. On June 16, the state's positivity rate was 4.4 percent. It rose to 6.9 percent on July 1, to 7.4 percent on July 15, and to 7.6 percent on July 27 when the mask mandate went into effect. It has dropped slightly since. On Aug. 17, the state's positivity rate was 7.3 percent, and it dipped more to 6.6 percent on Aug. 19.
Initially, Indiana was set to enter Stage 5 in the Back on Track Indiana Plan on July 4. The state's mask mandate was set to expire tomorrow.