Goodfellows and Marine Corps Toys for Tots’ clients should receive their vouchers and shopping instructions by mail.

If a voucher is not received by Nov. 25, clients should email goodfellowskokomo@gmail.com or post a message at Goodfellows of Kokomo Inc on Facebook. Goodfellows clients will shop at Kohl’s for more than 2,000 children from Nov. 29 through Dec. 3. Marine Corps Toys for Tots clients will pick out children’s toys Dec. 11 and 12 at the UAW 685 Union Hall on Hoffer Street.

Cops 4 Kidz Partnered with Goodfellows’ participants should be notified by Kokomo Fraternal Order of Police 078 by Nov. 25. If Cops 4 Kidz Partnered with Goodfellows’ participants are not notified by Nov. 25, Cops 4 Kidz Partnered with Goodfellows clients should email goodfellowskokomo@gmail.com or post a message at Goodfellows of Kokomo Inc on Facebook. Cops 4 Kidz Partnered with Goodfellows clients will select toys at UAW 685 and shop at Kohl’s Dec. 12.

Application for the three programs closed Nov. 13.

Goodfellows and Toys for Tots clients will be assigned a day and time to shop at Kohl’s. Before shopping, clients must enter the east doors at Kohl’s, check-in at the Goodfellows table inside Kohl’s, and have their voucher stamped. Police volunteers will notify Cops 4 Kidz Partnered with Goodfellows clients of their shopping day and time.

Goodfellows officials suspected the need would be greater in 2020 because of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. That suspicion has proven correct as 995 online applications, representing more than 2,500 children, have been filed.

In 2019, Goodfellows processed 512 applications and paid $112,128.63 for clothing for 1,183 children.

Goodfellows is the oldest Christmas gift program for children in Howard County. It was started in 1911. The program is a not-for-profit organization that is directed by a community-based volunteer board of directors. It has no paid staff and no building.

Each year during the Christmas season, Goodfellows provides vouchers to qualified Howard County residents to purchase new clothing for children. Goodfellows also assists the Marine Corps in its Toys for Tots program and pays for children’s clothing for the Kokomo FOP 078’s Cops 4 Kidz Partnered with Goodfellows program.

In 2019, WWKI’s We Care gave Goodfellows $105,000. Goodfellows also receives individual and corporate donations. Money not spent on the Goodfellows Christmas program is used for scholarships and other youth programs in Howard County.

People and businesses can make a donation to Goodfellows anonymously or in memory of a loved one, and the Perspective will publish the donation and loved one’s name in a column. Donors should make a check out to Goodfellows of Kokomo, Inc. Any amount is appreciated. Include a note that states: “In memory of (name or names)” or “Anonymous” and mail it to: P.O. Box 6845 Kokomo, IN 4694. Goodfellows is solely responsible for collecting donations and preparing a list for publication in the Kokomo Perspective.

Donations

In memory of Helen and Thomas Barnes Jr. …. $30

In memory of Edna and Earl Bogie …. $30

Anonymous …. $350

Anonymous …. $125

In memory of parents Glen and Stelle Mason and sister Betty Bayless … $75

In memory of Jimmy Fakes ….$50

In memory of Will West and Don Harper …. $50

Anonymous …. $250