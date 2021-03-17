GMCH steps up to produce ventilators

Ventilators represent a critical need as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, and local workers at General Motors stepped up in the nation’s time of need.
On March 27, GM and Ventec Life Systems announced the companies would partner to produce VOCSN critical care ventilators in the automobile manufacturer’s Kokomo facility. Over the years, the GM workforce in the City of Firsts had dwindled from thousands to about 180 where it stood recently before the plant was shut down as a precaution against spreading COVID-19. The ventilator production was expected to boost the workforce operating out of the Kokomo facility by about 1,000.
“I’ve been doing my job as the president for almost 10 years now, and that’s been my sole goal since we started is to try and get some work in here … When I first got those bids I was like, ‘Great, we finally got some work,’” said United Auto Workers Local 292 President Matt Collins. “Then you think about it for about 30 seconds, and it’s like this is way bigger than that though. It’s great for the community, and it’s great for the country. To be part of something like that is an incredible opportunity. It’s awesome.”
Collins said ventilator production was a big boost to the local facility, which missed out on new work on a wider scale after the last round of negotiations between the UAW and GM. Last year, local GM workers joined GM UAW workers nationwide in striking during negotiations. While a contract eventually was ratified between the entities, Local 292 did not approve the contract, with leadership at the time citing a lack of new work as a reason for opposition from the dwindling workforce.
Preexisting clean rooms, which were required for medical equipment production by the FDA, were the reason the Kokomo facility was chosen for ventilator production. According to a press release issued by GM and Ventec Life Systems, the Kokomo plant could produce as many as 10,000 critical care ventilators a month, with the potential to scale up further.
GM entered into a contract, which allocated $489.4 million in government funds to GM and Ventec, to produce 30,000 ventilators. By September, more than 20,000 were produced, and the facility hit its goal in November.
While Collins was hoping for another contract to continue the work, Ventec ceased operations in Kokomo at the end of November as the contract was fulfilled.