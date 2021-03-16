Funeral directors pivot to serve families amid restrictions

When COVID-19 restrictions limited gatherings to 10 people, the funeral directors at Shirley & Stout, Hasler & Stout, Stout & Son Funeral Homes knew they had to pivot fast to do what they could to allow loved ones’ family members — and not just 10 of them — to be a part of the experience and to find ways to console families that were grieving even more due to added challenges.

The funeral directors ramped up webcasting they had been offering, but used rarely, to give loved ones a way to watch the services, offered Zoom meetings, set up cameras in the chapel, digitalized catalogs, and found ways to say “yes” when restrictions and safety concerns were forcing them to say “no.”

“We’re in the business where we go out of our way every day to find a way to tell people ‘yes,’ that we’re going to do what they want to do, but then to have to come back and tell them, ‘No, we can’t do that anymore because of this pandemic,’ that was hard for us because we’re just not programmed to tell people ‘no,’” said Matt Grecu, funeral director.

Grecu called the 10-person limit at services a “cataclysmic event” for families that already were facing unprecedented challenges. For some families that lost loved ones, they hadn’t been able to see those people for weeks or months ahead of their deaths due to visitor restrictions at hospitals and long-term care facilities, adding a whole new layer of grieving.

Funeral Director Jeffrey Stout Jr. said he and the other directors saw the impact those restrictions had on families in some of their toughest days. They realized how it had been affecting them long before they came to Stout & Son.

“There were a number of families we served over this past year that did not have that opportunity to be with their loved one in those final days, so I know that, really, in a negative way, had a lasting effect on the family, that they didn’t really get that opportunity to be with their loved one before they passed, which in turn played another role in whatever mental, physical, emotional state they were in before they came to us,” Stout said.

Immediately, the funeral directors bulked up on the equipment side to offer digital services and trained everyone on how to livestream services. While the funeral homes had been offering webcasting for about a decade prior, it only was used a handful of times a year, so it was a learning curve for many of the funeral directors to begin offering it for almost every service.

Grecu said he was grateful the funeral homes already had webcasting available, putting them ahead of the game.

“We had done it before, so we weren’t having to start from zero. We got off to a little quicker start than some places did, so that was great,” he said.

The funeral directors also starting offering Zoom video calls for families so that they didn’t have to come into the funeral homes if they didn’t feel safe, and Grecu even set up a ring of chairs outside of a family’s home to meet with them as they felt safer outside and distanced.

“For us, any time we can find a way to do what the family wants, even if it’s in an unconventional way, that’s a win,” Grecu said.

For Funeral Director Pat Day, one of the biggest changes was that the word “private” became a common word among directors. Whereas he was used to putting on services that were open to the public and anyone who wanted to be there, the word “private” began getting used all of the time with private visitations and private services.

Sometimes families would attend in shifts in order to keep numbers down, and during warmer weather, graveside services became more popular as attendees could be spread out outside or stay in their vehicles and still be a part of the ceremony.

The directors also found themselves postponing a lot of services and pushing them out a lot further than they were used to. That, Day said, was sometimes even harder on families.

“We found out that it’s almost like people were rehashing grief they kind of worked through and found themselves dealing with stuff that they had worked through already,” Day said. “And it was coming back up again. So we were trying to find ways to help people through this. We were trying to learn new ways to deal with this as well because we were used to a set standard of ‘this is kind of how you work through it, and this is kind of how you do it now.’ We’re having to rewrite our playbook and the things we have in our back pocket because we’d never had to deal with them before.”

There were also times in which celebrations of life that were held in later months occurred with no urns and no caskets. It was a new experience for everyone involved.

On top of caring for families, the funeral directors also had their own safety to think about. At the beginning of the pandemic when there wasn’t a lot of information about what was going on, Day said it was difficult and confusing for the employees too.

They constantly had to keep up on the latest restrictions, CDC recommendations, and make sure they were doing everything they could to not only keep families safe and services going but also to keep themselves safe.

“We’re all trying to figure out what’s going on, especially there in March and April and May. It felt like the rules kept changing about what was really going on, or did anybody know what was going on? So how do we protect ourselves? How do we protect our families? What happens when we come into contact with these situations?” Day said.

Thankfully, no employees at Shirley & Stout, Hasler & Stout, Stout & Son Funeral Homes have contracted COVID-19, though some have had to quarantine after discovering that they had been in close contact with guests who later tested positive for COVID-19.

As of now, 205 Howard County residents have died from COVID-19, and Shirley & Stout, Hasler & Stout, Stout & Son Funeral Homes laid to rest many of them. According to Grecu, last year the funeral homes saw a significant increase in the number of funerals they performed.

It was emotionally draining at times for the funeral directors.

When reflecting on the year, Stout said the one word that comes to mind was “toughness” both physically and mentally.

“With the spike in the death rate, whether it was COVID related or not, it was definitely a spike. We had to have the physical toughness to put in the hours that everybody in our organization put in and the mental toughness to work through how tired we were, to flip the switch on and still try to serve people to the best of our ability,” said Stout.

Day’s biggest takeaway from the year was that there’s always a way to love people and to be kind, even when physical touch isn’t an option.

“I’m a hugger. I love to hug people. It’s been very difficult not to hug people this past year, but there’s still positive reinforcement. There’s words you can give. There’s actions you can do. There’s just other things you can do to still show love and support and kindness and caring for each other,” Day said. “That’s been the biggest takeaway is even though things may be tough, may be difficult, we can all do our part and still be kind and loving and care for each other.”

For Funeral Director Jake Stout, the whole year was new for him. March 2020 was supposed to mark when he would take his test to become a funeral director, but testing was pushed back a couple of months, delaying when he became licensed. Then he spent his first year navigating a pandemic.

Mortuary school, he said, didn’t teach him how to handle a pandemic, but the challenges he faced and the solutions he sought gave him the tenacity that will help him to overcome any situation as he continues his career. Above all, he said it’s about serving the families as best as possible.

“Part of what we do with every family that walks in the door is try to hear them out and just provide what they’re asking for and offer up something that might be the best option that they aren’t thinking of,” he said. “When you throw in a pandemic … it really adds another layer to people’s grief.”

With COVID-19 numbers trending downward, the funeral directors were hoping they were seeing light at the end of the tunnel after a challenging year. Having been through it, the directors said they were stronger and will come out of it with more options to serve families, no matter how unconventional.