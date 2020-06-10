Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens Friday at CVS

CVS is expanding its drive-thru COVID-19 testing centers on Friday with the opening of five new sites, including one in Kokomo at 610 W. Markland Ave.
The opening of additional test sites on Friday, June 12, add to the 24 locations previously opened by CVS across Indiana and are among more than 1,200 locations across 33 states and the District of Columbia.
These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and will help enable the company’s goal processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity. Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, June 12, to schedule an appointment. There are no out-of-pocket costs for these tests for both insured and uninsured patients.
Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions.
A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
The site comes as the second public site in Kokomo offering free COVID-19 testing. A testing site opened on May 13 at the Kokomo Senior Center and continues offering testing through the Indiana State Department of Health and Optum. Those wishing to be tested there can make an appointment by calling 888-634-1116 or by visiting https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2524.htm.