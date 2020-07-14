Free athletic event for kids to be held at Highland Park

JC Barnett of JC Barnett School of Jump Shooting and Sieyumbe “Coach Law” Arrington of IronFist Boxing Club and Learning Center will be hosting a free athletic event at Highland Park to “bring together” the youth in Howard County amid current events.

The event, Unified Youth Kokomo, will resemble a school track-and-field day and include physical activities such as sprint competitions, an obstacle course, baseball throwing, batting practice, boxing instruction, and basketball instruction. Barnett and Arrington, along with a few other community leaders, hope to spread positivity and encouragement to children in an outdoor environment.

“Mainly Coach Law and I’s purpose for doing this was to engage with the youth through this difficult time and gain a sense of community again. I think it's important to stay connected with all that's going on in the world. The kids feel it, and they need outlets and a source of encouragement through times like this,” Barnett said.

Arrington agreed and hoped the event will promote “togetherness.”

“This event is important to me because the state that our world is in at the moment we long overdue for some good fun and togetherness,” Arrington said. “Unified Youth is a great opportunity for our community to show we can overcome and enjoy moments even in the darkest hours.”

The event will be for children ages 5 to 15. Barnett said kids slightly younger or older will be welcomed; however, activities will be designed for students below high school level.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Still being mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barnett said there will be guidelines in place to keep both children and adults safe. Proper social distancing will be practiced, and face coverings will be encouraged, according to Barnett. Additionally, individually-packaged lunches and drinks will be provided and dispersed to each child to prevent any contamination from others.

Besides wanting to provide a day of good mental health for the children, Barnett said physical activity also is needed at this time after being cooped up indoors.

“In my household, there (has) been a lot of relaxing, playing Fortnite, and being lazy for an extended period of time. This is an opportunity to stretch out those legs, get some sunshine, and enjoy themselves with others in a safe way,” Barnett said.

Ultimately, Barnett said he was troubled by “adult selfishness” and “negligence,” including his own, in regards to how children are impacted by today’s events and how they view the future. By hosting the event, he and Arrington hoped to convey a positive message to them.

“It's time we begin to feel some conviction within ourselves, get our hearts right, and start thinking of others. That begins with our children,” Barnett said. “Here is an opportunity for us right here in this city to convey the message to the kids that we understand it's been a difficult time. We love you. We are here for you, and there is a future for you that is brighter than ever before.”

Unified Youth Kokomo will take place on Saturday, July 25, from noon to 5 p.m. Those wishing to attend can RSVP by messaging the Facebook pages “JC Barnett School of Jump Shooting” or “IronFist Boxing Club and Learning Center.”