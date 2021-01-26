Four new COVID deaths reported in Ho. Co.

Four more Howard County residents have died of COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Now, 148 residents have died from the virus, including 25 this month. Just over half of local deaths have been among those 80 and older, while 25 percent have been among those ages 70 to 79.

Statewide, 80 new Hoosier deaths were reported, which could have occurred between Oct. 24 and Jan. 25.

ISDH also reported 1,777 new cases of the virus, 35 of which were in Howard County.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, the state is trending downward in positive tests, emergency room visits, and ICU admissions, while data trends were inconclusive for hospital admissions and deaths.

Howard County is trending downward in all five categories, though the county was marked with an early indicator that emergency room visits may be increasing.

Last week, 31 Howard County residents visited an emergency room for COVID or symptoms of it, while 11 were hospitalized. Six were admitted to an ICU.

Those numbers are down from the previous week when 50 residents visited an emergency room for COVID or symptoms of it, while 17 were hospitalized. Nine were admitted to an ICU.

Across the state, hospitalizations for COVID continue to dip. For the first time since early November, hospitalizations fell below 2,000 yesterday with 1,976 Hoosiers hospitalized. That's down from an all-time high of nearly 3,500 in mid-November.

Currently, one-fifth of ICU beds statewide are occupied by COVID patients, down from one-fourth a week ago. A third of the state's 2,167 ICU beds are available.

The percentage of Hoosiers on ventilators for COVID dipped slightly to 8.9 percent of the state's 2,805 ventilators, down from 9.4 percent a week ago.

Statewide, the seven-day all tests positivity rate is 9.3 percent. On Jan. 1, the rate was 18.3 percent.