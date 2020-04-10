Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Ho. Co.; state total nears 7,000

The Indiana State Department of Health reported today that Howard County is up to 46 cases of COVID-19, while Indiana has 556 new cases for a total of 6,907.
In addition, 55 new deaths were reported for a total of 300 Hoosier deaths, including four in Howard County.
Deaths have been most prevalent in those ages 80 and older, accounting for 37.3 percent of deaths. That's followed by ages 70 to 79 with 31 percent of deaths. More men than women have died from the virus in Indiana (62.1 percent).
Those ages 50 to 59 account for 20.6 percent of the state's cases of COVID-19, followed by ages 60 to 69 with 17.1 percent and ages 40 to 49 with 16.8 percent. More females have tested positive than males (54.9 percent).
Marion County continues to have the most cases and deaths with 2,600 and 107, respectively, including 26 new deaths that were reported today. Lake County trails with 576 cases and 23 deaths. Despite fewer cases, Madison, Hamilton, and Johnson counties have seen a high number of deaths. Hamilton County has 431 cases and 19 deaths, while Madison County has 204 cases and 13 deaths. Johnson County has 270 cases and 16 deaths.
Currently, 35,040 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, up from 32,133 yesterday, including 274 people in Howard County.