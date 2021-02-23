Four new cases of COVID, two new deaths in Ho. Co.

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 716 new cases of COVID and 44 new deaths statewide.
In Howard County, there were four new cases of COVID and two new deaths. The latest deaths occurred on Feb. 21.
Now, 9,017 Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID, and 194 have died from it. The seven-day all tests positivity rate locally is 4.7 percent. The state rate is 4.1 percent.
As of yesterday, 873 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, down from 878 the day prior.
Currently, 160 Hoosiers are in an ICU for the virus, down from 162 yesterday. Seventy-five Hoosiers are on a ventilator for the virus, up from 72 yesterday.
Last week, from Sunday, Feb. 14, through Saturday, Feb. 20, 13 Howard County residents visited an emergency room for COVID or symptoms of it. The week before, 12 residents visited an emergency room for those reasons.
No Howard County residents were hospitalized for COVID during those dates. The week prior, there were six hospitalizations. Similarly, there were no ICU admissions locally for COVID from Feb. 14 to 20. The were prior there was one.