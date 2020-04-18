Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Howard County

Indiana State Department of Health reported today 68 cases of COVID-19 in Howard County and 487 new cases in the state. Indiana has had 10,641 cases.
Statewide, there were 26 newly-reported deaths for a total of 545. Four have been in Howard County.
According to Indiana State Department of Health data, intensive care unit beds and ventilators remain available. Currently, 47.5 percent ICU beds are open, along with 77.5 percent of the state's 3,080 ventilators.
Deaths remain most prevalent in ages 80 and older, accounting for 39.6 percent of deaths. Ages 0 to 39 account for only 1 percent of deaths. More men than women in Indiana have died from the virus, at 57.4 percent.
Of the state's COVID-19 cases, 19.7 percent are between age 50 and 59. Ages 0 to 49 account for 43.7 percent of the cases, while those age 60 and older account for 36.7 percent of cases.
Marion County continues to have the most cases and deaths, with 3,624 and 190, respectively. Eight of those deaths were newly-reported.
To date, 56,873 Hoosiers have been tested, including 455 in Howard County, up from 438 yesterday.