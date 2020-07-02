Four more Ho. Co. residents test positive for COVID-19

Four more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, joining the 453 others who tested positive statewide, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Now, 550 Howard County residents have tested positive for the virus and 46,387 Hoosiers statewide.

In Howard County, there have been 60 deaths. Statewide, 2,469 people have died from the virus, and 193 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

Yesterday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that Stage 5, which was set to begin on July 4, was being put on hold as cases of COVID-19 across the nation and in some Indiana counties have spiked. Holcomb also said hospitalizations in Indiana have risen recently as well.

Now, Indiana will enter stage 4.5 on Saturday, and capacities allowed at bars, restaurants, and other establishments will remain the same for at least another two weeks. The stage will, however, allow certain activities to resume. Read more here: http://kokomoperspective.com/covid-19/governor-puts-stage-5-on-hold-this-virus-is-on-the-prowl/article_824b6bb4-bbd3-11ea-98ed-93caabb7ca9e.html.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 78 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

Of those testing positive statewide, one-fourth have visited an emergency room, nearly 16 percent have been hospitalized, and 3.3 percent have been admitted to an ICU.

ICU admits in Howard County have been significantly higher than the state average. In Howard County, 11.4 percent of those testing positive have been admitted to an ICU (59 people).

Emergency room visits and hospitalizations locally mirror the state averages at 16.1 percent (83 people) and 24.6 percent (128 people), respectively.

Statewide, 496,835 people have been tested. In Howard County, 5,746 people have been tested, up from yesterday's 5,688.