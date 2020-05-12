Four more cases of COVID-19 reported in Howard County

The Indiana State Department of Health reported today four more cases of COVID-19 in Howard County, bringing the total to 260.

According to ISDH data, 30.4 percent of Howard County's 23 ICU beds are in use by COVID patients, and 12.5 percent of the county's 40 ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

Today marks the 22nd consecutive day that new cases have been reported locally.

On Sunday, via a Facebook Live video, Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman cautioned that cases locally will continue to rise as a state testing center for COVID-19 opens in Howard County this week.

The testing site is open to any symptomatic Hoosier, along with those who are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, or another underlying condition. Testing also is open to members of a minority population that’s at greater risk, close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 patients, and those who have close contact with at-risk populations.

The site will be open at least eight hours per day Monday through Friday. Registration opens 48 hours before testing sites open. To make an appointment, register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by phone at 888-634-1116.

Locally, the majority of those testing positive are ages 20 to 29, accounting for 19.2 percent of cases. That's followed by ages 50 to 59, making up 18.1 percent of cases.

Statewide, ISDH reported an additional 566 new cases and 33 new deaths, bringing the totals to 25,127 and 1,444, respectively. In addition, 134 Hoosiers have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

Cass County continues to have, by far, the highest per capita rate of the virus in the state with 409.1 residents testing positive per 10,000 residents. Decatur County trails with 81 residents per 10,000 testing positive.

In total, 150,510 Hoosiers have been tested for COVID-19, including 1,641 in Howard County.