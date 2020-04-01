The Indiana State Department of Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Howard County Wednesday, bringing the total to 20, and 406 new cases in the state for a total of 2,565 Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus.
Further, 16 more Hoosiers died from the virus in the last 24 hours for a total of 65 Hoosier deaths.
The numbers are the biggest one-day jump to date.
There has been one death in Howard County. Marion County has had the most deaths with 21, followed by Lake County with six and Franklin County with five. Marion County has the most COVID-19 cases in the state with 1,117 cases, up from the 964 reported yesterday. It's trailed by Lake County with 180 cases and Hamilton County with 179.
Throughout the state, 14,375 Hoosiers have been tested, up from 13,373 that was reported Tuesday.