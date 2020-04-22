Four County is giving front line workers the opportunity to join virtual support groups designed to address concerns and uncertainties many front line workers are facing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Through a grant from Community Foundation of Howard County, free support groups will be offered via Zoom each Monday through October at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The groups aim to address topics such as anxiety, compassion fatigue, depressive symptoms, self-care, possible triggers, and substance abuse education.

“There’s definitely a sense of panic in some instances where individuals just feel like, ‘I don’t know what to do at this point, but I know that I still have to go to work. And I still need to come home to my family.’ So this is just an opportunity to help kind of ease some of those distressed feelings,” said Lisa Willis-Gidley, vice president of operations.

The support groups started last week, and they’re facilitated by Whitney Merrell, a behavioral health provider with Four County. The groups provide support, education, and resources to those in attendance.

Willis-Gidley said the topics covered largely will be determined by those in attendance.

“We really want to make it like a non-treatment support group, but we will cover things like anxiety or mindfulness, ways to do self-care. There’s potential that substance abuse issues may come up, or we have individuals that maybe are drinking more than what they used to do in the past because of the increased stress,” said Willis-Gidley. “We want to be able to provide education if necessary and also support. If they need further services or something further, then we can absolutely be available to do that.”

The support groups are being offered virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the vice president said she anticipates they will be easier for people to attend than if they had to go to a physical location.

“Transportation becomes a barrier at times, or even right now when the kids are not in school. They’re home more, so people are trying to manage their work while managing their lives, which is also different,” she said. “It’s so much easier to walk into another room, shut the door, and attend a meeting than to make a plan to have someone watch the kiddos while you run out for an hour to a support group.”

Willis-Gidley said the groups are open to first responders, healthcare workers, retail associates, and anyone who is currently facing additional challenges or working during this time.

To attend the meetings, go to fourcounty.org/news/virtual-support-groups-for-frontline-workers-id-23 and click the link to join the Zoom meeting.

Willis-Gidley said she hopes the groups help ease some people's nerves.

“I hope they gain some support. I hope they feel more connected to their community and feel that other individuals are facing the same struggles as them,” said Willis-Gidley. “And I hope they also gain some peace, so if they have the ability to gain some skills from this then that would be great and just better manage their stress.”