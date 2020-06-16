Former Northwestern three-sport athlete graduates med school

Former three-sport varsity athlete Kyle Hardwick graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine this spring.

Throughout his academic journey, the 2012 graduate remembered the lessons he learned from his athletic career with the Tigers in football, basketball, and track that helped him to be successful in medical school. One helpful lesson he gained was from basketball Head Coach Jim Gish.

“He had a rule that ‘to be on time is to be late.’ You were 15 minutes early to everything. That has saved me multiple times throughout college and med school, just showing up early to stuff. You’d be amazed how many people don’t learn that lesson to be early to things,” Hardwick said.

Additionally, under the direction of boys’ track Head Coach Dave Stevens, he gained support, he said, as Stevens was a great mentor and was “always there for” him with an “open ear.” Having former Northwestern football Head Coach John Hendryx was “perfect timing,” according to him, as he was able to be led by a great coach all four years of his high school career.

“He always had a focus on beyond high school sports and how you need to be a better person and how it’s not just showing up to practice. It’s showing up to do what you’re supposed to do,” Hardwick said.

Hardwick said one of his fondest memories of playing sports for the Tigers was breaking the losing streak to Lewis Cass Sr. High School in football in 2010 on a last-second play. He said everybody who was on the team likely still remembers the monumental game.

Hardwick was a 10 Varsity Awards recipient, All Mid-Indiana Conference (MIC) Selection for football in 2011, All-State Academic Award winner for football in 2011, and recipient of the Robert K. Downey Award in 2012, which was given to a senior who earned and defended at least two varsity sports with at least a B-average and showed exemplary citizenship and sportsmanship.

Calling himself the “black sheep” of the family, Hardwick attended Indiana University for his undergraduate degree after his father, mother, and brother before him all attended Purdue University. While debating whether to play college football, Hardwick noticed other colleges he was considering did not recommend he major in pre-med if he were to join the team. Keeping his priorities in check, he decided to retire from his athletic career and chose the college best suited for his career path.

“Most of the schools that were looking at me for football weren’t as keen on having someone be pre-med as well. So I would’ve rather go to a big school and get all the resources I could to be able to conquer that pre-med goal,” Hardwick said. “My dad still thinks I could’ve done it all at Purdue though.”

Hardwick majored in neuroscience for two days, but he quickly switched to a biochemistry degree with minors in Spanish, financial literacy, and psychology after realizing neuroscience wasn’t for him.

Soon after finishing his undergrad, Hardwick joined the U.S. Army. After being bombarded with emails about the army’s medical programs, the idea of joining became more attractive to him, he said. Knowing he’d have significant student loan debt after graduating from medical school, Hardwick decided to pursue what the army had to offer as well as gain the pride of serving the country.

Additionally, Hardwick also wanted to take advantage of the traveling opportunities the army provided.

“I had noticed that a lot of people, especially in certain settings, if you grew up somewhere your tendency is to stay there. And you have generations and generations that never left. I could feel myself being one of those people if I let myself,” Hardwick said. “The army was a way to force me to move, force me to go and try new things, try somewhere else and then come back later.”

Hardwick recently was commissioned to the rank of captain.

During his last two years of med school in West Lafayette, Hardwick spent time doing rotations in different specialties. For a long time, he planned on being an orthopedic surgeon, he said, but before he did his rotation in surgeries, Hardwick completed rotations in family med and psychiatry. He shortly found out what specialty he belonged in.

“I did my psych rotation, and we were doing interviews. And it was coming kind of naturally to me, and I noticed I didn’t have this like weird fear of the patients that a lot of my colleagues did. It felt normal, and it felt perfectly fine talking to them and helping them and treating them to me,” Hardwick said.

Not only did Hardwick’s med school class graduate without celebration during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the 2020 IU Medical School class also experienced an entirely new curriculum. This led to a lot of shifting, changing, and adapting, according to him.

Hardwick said it was “surreal” to graduate during a pandemic and not what he ever expected.

“[My parents] came over for the ‘ceremony,’ YouTube ceremony. Besides that, there was no grad party. There was no seeing all your friends, nothing to invite old teachers to to thank them for,” Hardwick said.

Currently, Hardwick is stationed in Fort Hood, Texas, where he will be completing his psychiatry residency at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (AMC) near base. He is married to another former 2012 Northwestern graduate and three-sport athlete, Kylie (Ballard) Hardwick.

Hardwick said when people ask him where he’s from, he replies, “Kokomo, Ind., the greatest place on Earth.” Although people sometimes think he’s being sarcastic, Hardwick said he truly means it. After all, it was the city in which he was inspired to go into the medical field.

“Fort Hood, when you come in, the nickname for the base is the ‘Great Place.’ And that’s what I think about Kokomo. Someone should be sitting at the edge of town going, ‘Welcome to the Great Place,’” Hardwick said.