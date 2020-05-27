Five seek at-large positions on Howard County Council

As of now, the only contested local government primary this year is among those who are seeking at-large positions on the Howard County Council.

In total, five Republican candidates are vying for the three available at-large seats on the council. They represent a mix of both political newcomers and well-known names from local politics. This week, they answered some of the most pressing questions relating to Howard County government so voters can know where they stand ahead of the Primary Election, set for June 2.

In addition to providing biographical information, the candidates answered the following questions:

1. What do you believe the most pressing financial issue is facing Howard County, and how would you propose the county deal with this issue?

2. Recently, Howard County and other local governments were forced to adjust their operating practices due to projected delays in property tax collections. Should such an issue arise again, how would you want to see county government handle the issue?

3. What project would you like to see undertaken by Howard County government that doesn’t currently exist or is in the works?

4. How would you propose the county better utilize public/private partnerships, should you support them. If you don’t, explain why.

5. What is your primary goal, should you be elected, and why do you believe you are the best candidate for the position of county council member at-large?

Here are their answers:

Martha Lake

Professional and elected experience: Almost 40 years of working full time in both county financial offices. 23 years in County Treasurer’s Office. Served eight years as County Treasurer and 17 years in the Auditor’s Office (almost 16 as Auditor).

Education and certifications: Attended IU Kokomo. Earned a scholarship upon graduation from Western High School.

During my two terms as treasurer I served all eight years on the Legislative Committee, two years as Committee Co-Chair. I was elected Treasurer of the Year by my peers in 2011. Served on the Legislative Committee also as Auditor. Also served as Vice President of my district and currently am on the Auditor’s Education Committee. I have worked on many other related committees over the years.

Age: A young 75

1. The Howard County Council controls Howard County finances. This COVID-19 pandemic will cause a tremendous strain on Howard County finances. There are seven members on the council. The council must work together as a team to successfully navigate through this “once in a lifetime” event. Due to the economic slowdown, income taxes will come in lower. Property tax collections are predicted to come in slower and are predicted to be lower. Gasoline tax revenues that support the highway and local road and street operations and maintenance are at this time coming in lower. Lower collections of these different tax revenues will affect the 2020, 2021 budget, and the 2022 budgets. Then, it will come back to haunt us again due to the 2020 lower growth factor, which will lower tax levies for the next few years. We must continually watch and compare receipts due to predicted losses, keep expenditures down, and approve no additional appropriations unless it is of an emergency nature.

2. Since the “no penalty date” this year was extended to July 10, here’s what we did to help Howard County units get through this hopefully without having to take out loans. The due date was not changed; it was still May 11. We did a press release to notify those who had not experienced financial grief due to COVID-19 to please pay by May 11. We also placed calls to all of our 10 largest taxpayers making the same request. There was a tremendous response to our pleas. Also, the Auditor’s Office is doing a series of advance draws to all units. The last one will be July 21 to make sure all spring amounts collected reach the units as quickly as possible. Of course, in our departments, we have encouraged keeping expenditures low and for necessities only. I would guess similar actions would be taken again. The most important part of this is to have healthy fund balances to start with.

3. The one area in county government that could and does cause us the largest liability issues is the jail. The jail will always be a source of liability; however, there are things that can be done to lessen that liability. The judges, commissioners, and council have worked hard to provide services to prevent overcrowding at the jail. However, hopefully we will be able to install a Women’s Work Release Center (funded by grants) in 2021. Also a study of what it would take to add a new pod to the jail would be helpful. It seems like the biggest community problem we are faced with is the drug problem, which causes the jail overcrowding. Continuing to work together to lessen this liability/problem would be at the top of my priority list.

My other priority is always keeping county finances whole. This is a big project in itself, and it is ongoing. The best way to solve any problem, or take on new projects, is to understand all county funds and balances, including receipts and expenditures. There are more than 250 county funds to oversee.

4. I most definitely support public/private partnerships. Howard County thrives when all of us work together as a team. All county services required by statute must be provided first; however, to make sure our county continues to thrive, we must work together and support each other.

5. I believe my experience of not only county finances but my understanding of this community and the needs required by our taxpayers/citizens are the strengths I can contribute most, if fortunate enough to be elected Howard County Councilwoman. We need to make sure we have a strong bottom line at all times. We do that by having a strong community base and an understanding of priorities. We must work in unison with the commissioners, elected officials, department heads, business owners, all community-minded organizations, families, taxpayers, etc. to not only maintain Howard County but continue to build it and make it the best place to live, work, and play.

Daryl Maple

Professional and elected experience: 13 years farming experience producing high-quality crops for end users

Education and certifications: Bachelor’s degree in agriculture economics from Purdue, associate’s degree in agribusiness management from Purdue

Immediate family: wife Rachel and children Vera, Vanessa, and Savannah

Age: 35

1. There are several items coming up in the near term. To me, the most important is to closely monitor how we come out from the COVID-19. This potentially is going to take a while to get things back on track. If this takes a while to recover, we (as the council) are going to need to slow spending on non-essential items and hold back on some extras. Hopefully, if things are managed well and we come through this, we will have an itemized list of wants that we will work down and add funds back to those areas as dollars are available.

2. The delay in the property tax collections came down as a state request. So, locally Howard County was under that issuance. If the state were to do this again, I would like to see our government handle it the same as they did in 2020. We should ask those to pay who can and delay for those who are stung by disaster. If we (as the council) manage the county finances correctly, we should be able to withstand a two-month delay in tax collections.

3. I would like to see more work release programs developed for the jail population. I also would like to reconsider the current capacity at the jail. It seems like there needs to be an addition to it somewhere, and we need to make sure we get it in line with the needs we have for the county. We need to have a plan in place for expansion before we are instructed to have one from a higher authority. I think that the programs we have now are a good approach, but I do not see what is wrong with developing a plan for expansion so we are ready. Kicking the can down the road and not having a plan is the wrong approach.

I also would like to see us investigate the possibility of an industrial park.

4. If a company comes into the area and we can generate a partnership with them that is cost effective and a true win/win, I would be in favor of that. The deal must be good for both parties, not just one or the other. I believe we must ensure our taxpayers are not footing a higher proportion of the monies. We want taxpayer dollars to be effectively and efficiently used, especially in this upcoming period.

5. I filed to run for this position back when the COVID-19 was not a reality in our community and country, but I feel that I am ready to lead and learn how to come out of this. My primary goal is to continue to provide the essential services to all our taxpayers. The council’s job is to ensure that these essential mandated services are maintained to ensure that our community is operating efficiently.

I am the best candidate because I feel that it is time to get a fresh face onto the council and get a perspective from my generation into the mix. I think that we need to have local representation with a good understanding of the agriculture industry. I would cherish the opportunity to learn from the greats that are already on the council, as we figure our way out of the slowdown. I think I would be a wise choice as I manage the books in our various agribusinesses. This entails a lot of fine details looking at overall budgets down to small details at the field and task level to ensure costs are allocated to the right location. My family and I have been good stewards of the land for generations. I would like to extend this tradition over to be a good steward of the county’s finances as well.

Gena Martin

Professional and elected experience: Owner/managing broker of the local real estate company GMR Realty, multi-business owner (farm, investments, real estate, property management), 2008 and 2012 campaign manager County Council, 2010 State Senate campaign worker, 2012 state delegate, current member of the Howard County Republican Women’s Club, 2020 candidate for state delegate

Education and certifications: Graduate of Carroll High School (1989), Indiana State Notary Public, Principal Brokers License for Commercial and Residential Real Estate Sales, Licensed Property Manager

Immediate family: Husband of 31 years Jay Martin, daughters Haley Morris and Jayme Ruby, son Wyatt Martin

Age: 48

1. Currently, I’d say the shutdown of our businesses and workers during this period of COVID-19 is a pressing financial issue. Our businesses and people are hurting, and many businesses may never reopen due to the financial impact, meaning also a loss of jobs. We are navigating in a zone of uncertainty that could bring challenging times to the county. It will be very important to have the right people in place to deal with the impending implications the county could be facing in the very near future.

2. I believe this is something that could happen in the economy at any time. First off, the county should be fiscally responsible. They need to make adjustments just like the residents of Howard County have to by adjusting their spending habits and budgets. Howard County should have a rainy day fund for such an occasion. We may need to look at reducing our unnecessary expenses and streamlining Howard county government.

3. I think the role of government is to minimize the impact of the taxpayers’ wallet and to stay out of the way. We are supposed to facilitate an environment that is business-friendly so people want to come here, live here, and invest here. One of the best ways to do that is to keep the taxes very low.

4. I am not a fan of PPPs. It’s basically a restructuring of government. The voice of the community is missing in PPPs since there is no representative government, and the goal is no longer to serve people but instead to make a profit. Once the partnership is in place, taxpayers or users are going to need to pay for private infrastructure just as they need to pay for public infrastructure. The government should have a minimal role in private businesses, and that role is to create an environment that is business-friendly so the businesses will come and thrive on their own, such as with low regulations and very low taxes. Using tax payer dollars to partner with certain businesses, which the government chooses, is picking winners and stifles competition.

5. My goal is a reduction of the impact of the taxpayers’ money, to stop the unnecessary spending, and to streamline the local government. Government is always behind and not really in line with what’s going on economically. It’s always trying to control or impact something. Right now we have an economic decline, and people are seeing a big impact on property taxes. They’re always off on timing, so when people need their money the most, they are being taxed more by their local government.

The job requirements for a county council member such as reviewing and approving operating budgets, establishing salaries and wages, fixing tax rates and establishing levies on all county property, appropriating funds, authorizing certain purchases or sales of county-owned land.

This all falls in line with everything I have done full time for the past 12 years as a multi-business owner, managing real estate broker, and property manager. I budget and have done payroll operations. My full-time job deals with property taxes, property values, and real estate transactions (both commercial and residential). I manage properties, appropriate funds, and budget for property owners and businesses. I negotiate contracts and make hard decisions.

I feel very confident that I have the qualifications to serve as a county council member and would work hard to represent the voice of the people of Howard County.

James (Jim) Papacek

Professional and elected experience: I have worked in the financial industry (banks and credit unions) for 50 years, served on the Kokomo Common Council for two terms, and served on the Howard County Council for 10 terms

Education and certifications: Kokomo High School (1960) and Indiana University of Kokomo business degree

Immediate family: wife Brenda, daughter Leigh Anna Rhoda

Age: 77

1. County finances – I say this because the state missed the states’ April projected revenue by nearly $1 billion, with individual income taking the biggest hit in the April revenue report. December projections estimated $2.2 billion in April, usually the biggest revenue because of taxes. Totals for April came in at $1.2 billion, or 44 percent lower than estimated and 46 percent lower than revenue for 2019.

Where the state was essentially even for the year, compared to the forecast, going into April, it is now almost 7 percent below because of a single month drop of 43 percent, Cris Johnston the director of management said.

2. I believe the county council might have to put a freeze on any additional spending unless it is an emergency in nature. Elected officials and department heads will have to live with their approved budgets. I also see the outside possibility of budget cuts.

3. I would like to see a task force made up of members of the sheriff’s department, commissioners, and county council put together to address the problem of overpopulation at the jail. I believe the county needs to be proactive to this matter and not reactive at a later date.

4. I support the county utilizing public/private partnerships. However, I would want to review every such opportunity in-depth.

5. To be a good steward of the taxpayers’ money and keep the county in a strong financial position and give taxpayers good and courteous service.

Thomas Trine

Professional and elected experience: 40+ years business experience from broiler cook at Ponderosa Steak House to vice president of operations overseeing a $50,000,000 company, ultimately becoming an independent multi-operation business owner. Recently elected via caucus to fill vacated seat of Jeff Stout’s on county council.

Education and certifications: Graduate of Northwestern High School, attended Purdue University, graduate of Disney Institute

Immediate family: wife Carol

Age: 63

1. The potential shortfall of tax revenue, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A shift from standard, normal operations and previously-approved budgets to essential operations, public safety, and critical expenditures. Communicate appropriate questions and direction to department heads prior to brief meetings with them for discussion. Evaluate projected shortages and surpluses by department for possible realignment of funds.

2. Adjust current operations per response to question number one above. Prepare for potential future crises by establishing a minimum three-month essential operating budget and plan. Then accumulate those funds (if not currently present) as a safety net. It would seem likely that an event or pandemic such as we are currently experiencing will happen again, so setting this plan into motion should be critical.

3. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that it began in China, where we have lost more jobs to than any other county on the planet, attracting additional manufacturing operations to Kokomo and Howard County from overseas is paramount. It was alarming to discover the number of pharmaceuticals produced in China and sold to the US. It is time to bring manufacturing back to America.

Making this a top priority, defining clear, precise objectives, and utilizing existing human resources available to both city and county governments, not only can we grow our local economy, but we can lower our dependence on the Chinese government.

4. Public/private partnerships have a place in today’s economic environment. Providing the “public” benefit is at least equal to and preferably greater than the “private” benefit. PP partnerships, first and foremost, must be fully transparent, open to public scrutiny, and made available to multiple entities. Good business practices call for multiple bids when evaluating capital expenditures. The same should hold true for proposed PP partnerships. Defined proformas must be developed, with credible data to back such up. When going to any bank for funding with a proposed project, this is a standard requirement and should be on any PP partnership as well.

Economic development are perhaps the two most overused and abused words in governmental vocabulary today. True economic development does just that, develops the economy, not redistributes it. PP partnerships need be trended toward attracting businesses or operations that are not present or that are clearly underdeveloped in our community.

5. To complement the current county council by providing alternative views, perceptions, and experience. To assist with contributions to economic growth, public safety and security, infrastructure improvement, and quality of living. As a small-business owner with over 40 years of business experience, including the development of a company from $10 million to nearly $50 million. Experienced in all aspects of business operation from demographic analytics, to site selection, construction, recruitment, training, and development of team members, along with day-to-day operations. Well-versed on administration and finance. Currently operating four businesses, all developed locally from the ground up. The ability to think and look “outside the box.” Seasoned at smart goal setting: specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, time-bound.