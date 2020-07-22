Five new cases, one new death from COVID-19 reported in Howard County

Five more Howard County residents have tested positive for the virus locally, and there has been one new death, according to the Howard County Health Department.

Now, 688 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 63 have died. The majority of those deaths have been in ages 80 and older, accounting for 58.3 percent of the deaths.

Locally, 7,418 residents have been tested for the virus, which is up 60 tests from yesterday.

Statewide

The Indiana State Department of Health reported today 763 new cases of the virus and 14 new deaths. Since July 13, more than 600 new cases of the virus have been reported daily.

Now, 58,673 Hoosiers have tested positive, and 2,666 have died. Another 197 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

Across the state, 654,413 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus with a positive rate of 9 percent.

According to the Regenstrief Institute on Monday, 75.3 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered. The institute also reported Monday that positive tests, emergency room visits, and ICU admissions in Indiana were increasing. Hospital admissions were listed as inconclusive, while deaths were classified as decreasing.