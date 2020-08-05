Five new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ho. Co.

Five more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 829 since testing began in March, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

There were no new deaths. The last local death was reported on Aug. 1, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID to 65. The first death was reported on March 24. The majority of deaths (56.9 percent) have been in those age 80 and older.

The majority of residents testing positive for the virus are ages 50 to 59 (16 percent), followed by ages 20 to 29 (15.2 percent) and age 80 and older (15.2 percent).

Locally, 9,505 residents have been tested, up from 9,435 residents yesterday. The seven-day positivity rate is 5.3 percent. The majority of those being tested for the virus in Howard County are ages 20 to 29 (16.8 percent) followed by ages 50 to 59 (14.8 percent).

According to Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman, between 30 and 35 percent of people testing positive locally are asymptomatic. He estimated 51 of Howard County's deaths were from long-term care facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of positive cases per day is nine, according to ISDH.

Statewide

ISDH reported today 740 new cases of the virus and 12 new deaths.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Now, 69,975 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 2,805 have died. Another 202 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

Of the deaths throughout the state, 1,618 were residents of long-term care facilities, and 12 were staff deaths.

Now, 792,225 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, and 987,706 tests have been administered.

The seven-day positivity rate is 7.4 percent with an overall positivity rate of 8.8 percent.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, an agency that tracks COVID-19 data trends in Indiana, ICU admissions are trending upward. Positive tests and emergency room visits are trending downward, while hospital admissions and death trends were inconclusive.

In Howard County, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths are trending downward. Data trends for emergency room visits and positive tests were inconclusive.

According to the institute, 75.6 percent of those who have tested positive in the state are considered to be recovered.