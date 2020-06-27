Five more deaths, nine more cases of COVID-19 reported locally

Five more deaths and nine more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Howard County, according to the Howard County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health.
Now, 536 Howard County residents have tested positive for the virus, and 57 have died.
Of the local deaths, ISDH has data for 55 of the 57. The majority are in people age 80 and older, accounting for 58.2 percent of the deaths. Twenty percent are in people ages 70 to 79, while 16.4 percent are in ages 60 to 69. 3.6 percent are in ages 50 to 59, and 1.8 percent are in ages 40 to 49.
In total, 5,508 Howard County residents have been tested.
Statewide, ISDH reported 496 new cases of the virus and 21 new deaths. Now, 44,575 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 2,424 have died. Another 192 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
According to ISDH, ICU beds and ventilators remain available. Of the state's 2,535 IUC beds, 37.8 percent are available. 10.1 percent are in use with COVID patients, and 52.1 percent are in use with non-COVID patients.
Of the state's 2,964 ventilators, 83.9 percent are available. 2.8 percent are in use with COVID patients, and 13.3 percent are in use with non-COVID patients.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 77.5 percent of those testing positive for the virus have recovered. Of those who've tested positive, 16.2 percent have been hospitalized, 25.3 percent have visited an emergency room, and 3.4 percent have been admitted to an ICU.