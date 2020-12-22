Five more COVID deaths reported in Howard County

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 143 new COVID-19 deaths, and five were in Howard County.

Now, 107 people have died from the virus locally, and 23 percent of those deaths (25) have occurred so far this month. In all of November, there were 11 COVID deaths.

Of the local deaths, 55.1 percent have been among those ages 80 and older, while the youngest death reported was in someone between the ages of 30 and 39.

After hospitalizations dipped below 3,000 over the weekend for the first time since mid-November, they rose again with 3,064 Hoosiers hospitalized as of yesterday.

Now, 23.1 percent of the state's 2,145 ICU beds are available (down from 25 percent yesterday), while 30.3 percent are in use for COVID patients. Of the state's 2,809 ventilators, 70 percent are available (down from 71.7 percent yesterday), while 12.7 percent are in use for COVID patients.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 19 Howard County residents have visited an emergency room for COVID-19 or symptoms of it since Sunday, and 12 have been hospitalized. Two have been admitted to an ICU.

Howard County is only one of two Indiana counties with hospital deaths that are trending upward based on seven-day rolling averages.

The Indiana State Department of Health also reported 3,758 new cases of the virus, 45 of which were in Howard County. Now, 6,039 residents have tested positive for the virus. The majority of those testing positive locally are between the ages of 20 and 29, accounting for 18.5 percent of all cases.

Statewide, 7,244 Hoosiers have died from the virus, and an additional 337 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.