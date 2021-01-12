First two healthcare workers become fully vaccinated

Two nurses became the first in Howard County to become fully vaccinated after receiving their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week.

Ascension St. Vincent nurses Heather Wells and Ashley Sheedy received their last doses at the Ascension St. Vincent Education Center last Friday. Both nurses received their first dose last month and are now fully inoculated. Wells, a 13-year veteran nurse, received her initial dose on Dec. 17 and said she had no side effects or symptoms.

“I actually felt great,” Wells said. “I went home after work and went to the gym and worked out that night. I felt wonderful … I think it’s a good step towards getting where we need to be. Everyone has to do their part. What little role this plays just kind of adds to what everyone is already doing to try and help get rid of it. It is a start — and by no means is it close to being over — but at least we can get the hope that it’s going to be over soon.”

Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo has received 1,900 doses of vaccines – 1,000 from Pfizer and 900 from Moderna – and has administered approximately 1,200 of those, according to regional director of pharmacy for Ascension St. Vincent Marjorie Morgan. Approximately 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered and around 200 from Moderna. The 1,200 who have received their first doses are set to receive the second over the next few weeks.

Well was of the first of 1,200 healthcare workers set to receive both doses of the vaccination.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

I've worked the covid "I’ve worked the COVID floor, and I’ve seen what these people are feeling. And that small little reaction I had was nothing compared to what some of these other people have gone through and I’ve seen them dealing with."

For Wells, the decision on whether to take the vaccine was an easy one. Her husband was immunocompromised, and she said the “thought of bringing it home to him just made me sick.” To that end, Wells literally was first in line to receive the vaccine last month.

Her coworker, Sheedy, was right behind her, though Sheedy said she initially was hesitant to receive her first dose. After going through with it, Sheedy reported she had a “brutal” headache for a few days and chills the following morning, though she said she was never “down and out.”

A full-time nurse, Sheedy she works on the COVID-19 floor at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo at least once a week. Despite the minor side effects she felt, she said that it was worth it.

“I’ve worked the COVID floor, and I’ve seen what these people are feeling. And that small little reaction I had was nothing compared to what some of these other people have gone through and I’ve seen them dealing with,” Sheedy said. “I think with the vaccine, that little bit that you go through, is worth it to not end up in a hospital or go through what other people have.”

In addition to the nurses being vaccinated, others joined the nurses last week as well to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.