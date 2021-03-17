Firefighters adapt to COVID to keep city safe

First responders everywhere had an unprecedented and difficult year as the pandemic raged every corner of the country, and firefighters were no different in having to change their day-to-day operations.

Chris Frazier, chief of the Kokomo Fire Department, said his department altered its protocols, making them more stringent, from the way the department handled response calls to overall cleanliness and enacting extra measures to ensure the firefighters were safe.

“Our biggest changes internally were we did a lot more cleaning of the stations. We had to go through a lot more protocol of how we keep ourselves safe on our runs. One of the things we implemented early on was, typically on a medical run, a crew of three would show up to a medical run, and all three would go in and start treating the patient. Because of this, we started sending one of our firefighters in to access the patient. And then once they made an assessment, if the rest needed to come in and help, then they would,” Frazier said.

It was an effort to limit contact between firefighters and patients. If one firefighter could get the job done, they wouldn’t need the other two on the runs. The firefighters also had to think ahead of time about which runs had a higher possibility of being COVID runs, such as advanced life support (ALS) runs.

Frazier explained any time there’s an ALS run — if someone had breathing problems or some sort of circulation problem such as a heart attack — the firefighters accompany the ambulances in a dual-response situation.

Because the fire stations are spread throughout the city, oftentimes the firefighters would show up first. So if there was a breathing issue or something of the sort, the chances of those runs involving a patient who was COVID-positive would be greater.

“We have always done dual-response with them where our engines go on medical runs. So that being said, typically anything that is a breathing issue potentially could be a COVID issue. We have breathing problems all the time. That’s a pretty consistent run we have,” Frazier said. “So that being said, we had to really start assessing that there’s a good chance that those could all be COVID-related, so we had to treat them as such.”

As prepared and trained for unexpected situations the fire department is, nothing got easier, Frazier said. Everything got more deliberate and more technical with more foresight needed. Personal protective equipment (PPE) was needed as well, whether it was N-95 masks, gloves, or gowns.

“We’ve done everything from having guys in the decon shower at the hospital to as simple as coming back and cleaning off shoes after a run and washing your hands, disinfecting, and things like that. We’ve had to be conscious just of how it’s spread and to try to watch spreading here as much as we can,” he said.

Frazier commended the diligence and effort of his staff in its handling of pandemic protocols and serving the community at the same time. It’s a lot to juggle, but he said the firefighters operate in the realm of people having “bad product” on them all the time, such as COVID or any other sickness.

They always have to maintain the awareness that someone could be sick and contagious to them on their response runs; it was just a matter of increasing that scale to the max.

But that didn’t mean it was easy or business as usual, he said. It was a constant and deliberate awareness to stay vigilant on the protocols and enforce them to the best of their ability.

“There was a lot more to it than just being extra careful. We had to implement a lot more conscious decisions in we are dealing with COVID, and we have to do steps one, two, and three or even four, five, and six depending on what the nature of the call was,” Frazier said. “It was just an awareness of the situation and applying the tools we already had to this particular situation.”

He said the city and county responded to the pandemic as well as possible, but nobody could have predicted how long and intense the pandemic would rage on, he said. The department had prepared for months, not a full year.

Still, local government did a “pretty good job” of managing it, sometimes to the dismay or unhappiness of those in the community, he said, but the intentions were always in the right place.

“We’re always prepared to deal with the unknown. That’s our job. We never know what we’re getting into, but I think this has given us a better ability to deal with something we don’t know for the long term. I think if something like this happened again, we’re way ahead of the curve now of where we would need to be to respond to something like this and how to go about it,” Frazier said.

Unfortunately, the pandemic did reach the fire department. Being on the front lines puts the department at higher risk, and although 2020 was pretty smooth, Frazier said there had been 14 positive cases among firefighters recently. The end has been harder than the beginning, he said.

The worst came when Captain Marty Meyers died from complications from the virus on March 4. A procession through the city followed on March 9, with all the Kokomo Fire Department in attendance to pay their respects. Meyers had been captain since 2008.

“It is with deepest regret and sorrow that we share the LODD of our brother, Captain Marty Meyers,” read a post from Professional Firefighters of Kokomo Local 396. “Marty fought a hard fight to overcome his illness but ultimately passed away this afternoon. Please pray for his family and our department.”

Frazier has high hopes the situation will return to normal soon, and the firefighters will bounce back. It’s their job to, he said, and they won’t fail to rise to the occasion now.