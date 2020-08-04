How our lives have changed with little warning! We’re no longer eager to hear the latest news on television. Our being away from home for medical reasons only has been a total of seven times in the last 24 weeks. One doctor, knowing how much we fear COVID-19, has made it possible for us to see him after all previous patients are gone. We canceled appointments with other doctors who are not as thoughtful.
Groceries are ordered and delivered to the garage by our daughter-in-law in another state or brought by our wonderful neighbor across the street.
Sermons at church now are heard on the computer instead of in the sanctuary. No welcome sign hangs on our front door. This has created a new appreciation for sending and receiving emails. They are to and from friends who aren’t leaving home much either. The best one is a lengthy bit of advice found in the billfold of Coach Paul Bear Bryant after his death in Alabama in 1983. It’s unfortunate that the author is unknown.
It began by having you imagine you had won a prize in a contest. Each morning your bank would deposit $86,400 in a private account for you to use. This prize had rules. Everything you don’t spend during each day would be taken away from you. You can’t transfer money into another account. You may not spend it. Each morning, the bank opens your account with another $86,400 for that day. The bank can end the game without warning. At any time, it can say, “Game over.” When the account closes, you won’t receive a new one.
What would you do? Is it possible you'd purchase anything and everything you ever wanted? Would you buy for yourself and all the people you love? You might even spend it on people you don’t even know because you've learned it’s impossible to spend it all on yourself! You’d try to spend every penny and use it all because you know it will be replenished in the morning.
Actually, this game is real. Each of us is already a winner of this “prize.” Have you decided what it is? If you think it’s time, you’re correct. Each day you receive 86,400 seconds. It’s the gift of life. Each night when we fall asleep, any remaining time is not credited to us. What we haven’t used that day is lost. Yesterday is forever gone. Each morning the account is refilled, but the bank can dissolve the account at any time without warning. What are you doing with your 86,400 seconds? Have you ever thought about seconds being worth more that the same amount in dollars?
Think about seconds being worth more than the same amount in dollars. Are you remembering to enjoy every second of your life? Time races by much quicker than you can imagine. It’s time to take care of yourself, help others. Be happy, love deeply, and enjoy life. Don’t complain about growing old! Some people don’t get the privilege.