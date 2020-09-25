Fifth-highest number of COVID cases reported today

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported the fifth-highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day at 1,195 new cases.

The highest number of cases reported in a day was on Aug. 17 when 1,472 cases were reported. That was followed by 1,279 cases on Aug. 6, 1,268 cases on Sept. 10, and 1,239 cases on Aug. 20.

Of the new cases, 13 were in Howard County. Now, 115,407 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, including 1,305 in Howard County.

In addition, ISDH reported 18 new deaths today, none of which were in Howard County.

With 25,558 new tests administered, Indiana's seven-day positivity rate for all tests remains below 4 percent at 3.9 percent. The seven-day positivity rate for unique tests, however, is at 6.5 percent.

Howard County's positivity rates remain below the state averages, at 2.8 percent for all tests and 2.9 for unique tests.

Of the state's 2,331 ICU beds, 259 are in use for COVID patients. Of the state's 2,896 ventilators, 84 are in use for COVID patients.

Trend data

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data in Indiana, the state is trending upward in hospital admissions. It's trending downward in positive tests and deaths. Trend data for emergency room visits and ICU admissions was inconclusive.

Howard County, however, is trending upward in emergency room visits, though it's trending downward in all other categories.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 85 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered. That's the highest percentage to date.