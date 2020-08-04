Feline fostering: Nurse has fostered hundreds of kittens for the Kokomo Humane Society

A Howard County nurse has extended her nursing skills to more than just people.

Since 2011, Diane Smith has fostered hundreds of kittens from the Kokomo Humane Society, nurturing them and caring for them until they’re old enough to be adopted. While Smith fosters many kittens alongside their mother cats, she bottle feeds many others that end up separated from their mothers.

“I’ve always been an animal lover. I’m a nurse by profession, so that kind of feeds into it, taking care of something,” said Smith.

Smith began caring for animals long before 2011. The hobby started when a baby bird fell off of her back porch light. Her children were young, so she decided to bring it in and see what she could do to help it. She got in touch with a wildlife rehabber, who told her what she needed to do for the baby bird, and it survived and flew away.

That got her hooked, she said. Smith became certified in wildlife rehabbing and began rehabbing raccoons, opossums, bunnies, turkey vultures, a fox, and more.

“I rehabbed all kinds of crazy things, and that is really messy, dirty, you know. Wildlife is messy, so I kind of stopped doing that as my kids got older and into their teen years and got busier,” she said. “I kind of let that go.”

In 2011, Smith was neighbors with Karen Wolfe, the executive director of the Kokomo Humane Society, and Wolfe asked Smith if she ever would considering fostering some of the animals at the shelter. While Smith hesitated at first, as she had her own pets in her home, she decided her garage would serve as the perfect place to foster kittens while keeping them away from her own pets.

Since then, she has watched hundreds of kittens grow from newborns to an age when they can be adopted and sent to their forever homes.

While Smith said she does get attached to the kittens, she reminds herself that her time with them is limited and that her role is to care for them until they're old enough to be adopted.

“You love them, but you know there’s others coming that you need to foster. So, it’s easy to let them go for that reason,” she said.

Still, Smith has had a couple of “foster fails” as she calls them – when she ends up adopting the animals herself.

Several years ago, Smith took in a white kitten to foster that was missing an eye, and she took it to numerous vet visits to ensure it was healthy. Smith learned the kitten was born without the missing eye, and the kitten’s other eye had a film that grew over it, making the cat virtually blind, albeit healthy.

The kitten had its eye socket cleaned out and sewn shut.

“I fostered her. She had to wear a cone and just all the little extra things I had to do for her. She’s a white angora, so she developed into a beautiful cat,” said Smith.

When the time came for the cat to be adopted, three families came out to meet her, but they all backed out.

After the third person rejected the cat, Smith said enough was enough.

“They all backed out, and I think it was because of the way her face looks in a way. She’s beautiful to me, but one eye has a blue film over it. The other eye is completely gone and sewn shut, so I said to myself, ‘I love this cat. Nobody wants this cat. She’s mine.’ I wouldn’t let anybody else come see her, and I adopted her,” Smith said.

Now, the cat, Duchess, is four years old and doing well. She’s able to see shadows, and she’s learned how to get around the house. Smith said she doesn’t move furniture often so Duchess doesn’t have to relearn new layouts.

Currently, Smith has nine kittens in her care, including a “bottle baby.” Smith took in that kitten and its sibling as newborns after their mother was hit by a car. Though the kitten’s sibling didn’t make it, Smith said the one kitten is doing well.

“It’s been about a month, and it’s growing and doing well. Bottle feeding is really hard, so I don’t really love that part when they’re that young. But yet the alternative is not good,” she said.

Smith said she enjoys watching the kittens grow up, and she works to socialize them, something that’s not always able to be done in crowded shelters.

Though the kittens eventually move on, Smith said she gets a lot of satisfaction out of fostering.

“You know that there’s these kittens that you’re not sure what their outcome would have been. The shelter can only handle so much, and the one-on-one of fostering is that you can make them social. At a shelter, it’s harder for them to actually do the socialization like you can do in your own home. And I just like to watch these little kittens blossom from maybe a very scared little, tiny kitten, and then they develop into a bigger kitten that’s trusting of you,” Smith said. “I don’t know where most of them go, but you just have to have those happy thoughts of they’ve gotten a great home to go to.”

The need for fosters

Fostering is critical to the Kokomo Humane Society as it helps keep the shelter from becoming overcrowded and, with kittens and other sick or injured animals, keeps them out of the shelter until they’re adoptable.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the humane society has been closed to the public, and adoptions are being done by appointment only. While intake numbers are down, adoptions also are down, and Wolfe has been making a push to get more people into fostering to not only help with overcrowding but also to allow the dogs to get out of the shelter for a while.

In the past, Wolfe said people only were able to foster kittens, pregnant cats or dogs, and sick or injured dogs that weren’t adoptable at the time. Now, fostering has been opened up to all dogs, and the community is stepping up to help.

Currently, fostering is up 87 percent from this time last year. Since March, 157 animals have been or are being fostered.

“We’d love to have some more fosters. I think things are shutting down again, so if you’re going to be home for a while and would like a friend, then that would be a great thing,” Wolfe said. “Basically what fostering entails is taking a dog home and taking care of it. It used to be that we would just do sick dogs or pregnant or puppies or underage puppies or kittens, but now if you see one that you think would fit in your lifestyle, then you can foster it.”

Wolfe encouraged people to look at the dogs at the shelter online at kokomohumane.org. If they see one they're interested in fostering, they can arrange a meeting. To foster, fill out an application at kokomohumane.org.

The shelter also offers a "Dogs Day Out" program where people can volunteer to take a dog out for a day to give it a break from the shelter.

For more information, call the Kokomo Humane Society at 452-6224.