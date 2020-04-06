FCA plans to restart U.S., Canadian operations May 4

FCA US released a statement today with a tentative date to restart its operations.
The company intends to progressively restart its U.S. and Canadian manufacturing facilities beginning May 4, while continuing "to make the health and well-being of its employees a top priority."
The status of production at FCA’s Mexico operations will be the subject of a separate announcement.
"During this current production pause, we are working with government officials and our unions to implement new procedures to certify the daily wellness of our workforce while also redesigning work stations to maintain proper social distancing and expanding the already extensive cleaning protocols at all locations," read the statement. "As a result of these actions, we will only restart operations with safe, secure, and sanitized workplaces to protect all of our employees."
FCA US began closing its plants on March 18 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.