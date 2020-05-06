FCA awards grant to United Way's COVID-19 relief fund

FCA US awarded a grant to United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties' COVID-19 relief fund.
The donation will be used to provide free food stops for children in Howard and Tipton counties and will be able to provide more than 100,000 meals.
“FCA has always been an incredible partner for United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties, and this most recent investment is just another example of how tuned in they are to the needs of our community. In this case, the funds will be used to connect children and families to food pantry services via Food Finders Food Bank,” said Rex Ambrose, United Way board president.According to Libby O’Brien, United Way community development director, United Way will organize food stops at all Howard and Tipton county schools.
As the pandemic unfolds, United Way is partnering with nonprofits to make sure supports are in place to help struggling families who are being hit the hardest right now with unbudgeted expenses.FCA, in partnership with United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties, will deploy these funds to provide several free food stops for families in the Tipton Community School Corporation with the first date being this Thursday, May 7, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Tipton Middle School.
The next free food stop will be for families in the Tri-Central Community School Corporation District on Tuesday, May 12, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
To find more information, call 765-457-HELP or text ACCESS to 85511, or visit searchunitedwayhowardcounty.org or searchunitedwaytiptoncounty.org.
Donations can be made securely at unitedwayhoco.org, by calling 765-457-HELP (4357) or by mailing a check to 210 W. Walnut St., Kokomo, IN 46901.