Fairgrounds hosts drive-through food fair today through Monday

Those craving fair food will be able to get their fix this Memorial Day weekend.

Five popular fair food trucks with North American Midway will be set up at the Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds today through Monday, and customers will be able to drive through and purchase lemon shakeups, elephant ears, burgers, and more.

The innovative event comes after North American Midway asked organizers of the Howard County 4-H Fair if they could set up at the local fairgrounds as a way to make some revenue, as they haven’t been able to work this fair season yet.

“They’re our carnival every year, and they’ve been out of businesses all this time,” said Jay Freeman, organizer of the Howard County 4-H Fair. “They wanted to get their food trailers out and get them going and so forth and have the health department check them out. They called last week and asked if they could set five up them up as a drive-through, so they are on food row at the fairgrounds. You come in on Payton Street, drive through the fairgrounds. You don’t even have to get out of your car, and you can have all kinds of fair food.”

The food trucks that will set up include Main Street, which cooks up burgers and fries, along with a lemon shakeup truck, an elephant ear truck, and a popcorn wagon, which offers cotton candy, caramel apples, the like, and more.

Freeman said he’s excited to have the vendors open up locally this weekend.

“We are because, like I say, they haven’t had any income at all because they’ve shut down all our carnivals,” he said.

Freeman said North American Midway set up in Miami, Fla., to start the season but got shut down the first day. Since then, the company has struggled to find work as carnivals and fairs have been put on hold.

“They had everything ready to start in Miami, and they set up this brand new Ferris wheel – which won’t come here, but it’ll be at the state fair – and it’s on like 22 trucks and takes six days to set up, great big, huge wheel. But they had that all set up and everything, got told no, and they just started tearing it all down and haven’t done anything since,” Freeman said.

Now, the trucks will be open at the Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds today through Monday from 12 to 8 p.m. daily.

Looking forward, Freeman said the Howard County 4-H Fair is planned to go on as scheduled “as normal as it can” from July 13 to 18.