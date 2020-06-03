Eight new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths in Howard County

The Indiana State Department of Health reported today eight new cases of COVID-19 in Howard County, bringing the total number of cases to 437, while the Howard County Health Department reported two new deaths, for a total of 36 deaths.
The mortality rate in Howard County of those testing positive for the virus is 8 percent, higher than the state mortality rate of 5.6 percent which closely mirrors the national mortality rate.
ISDH broke down the demographics of 34 of the 36 deaths in Howard County. Of the 34, 19 people were age 80 or older. Six were between ages 70 and 79. Seven were between ages 60 and 69. One person was between ages 50 and 59, and one was between ages 40 and 49.
Twenty-two of the deaths were in men.
The ages of those testing positive in Howard County run the gamut, with all age ranges over age 19 accounting for between 11.4 and 17.4 percent of cases. About the same number of men and women have tested positive.
Statewide, ISDH reported 511 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and 10 new deaths. Now, 35,712 Hoosiers have tested positive, and 2,032 have died. An additional 175 people have died who were believed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
Recoveries
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 67.7 percent of Hoosiers have recovered from the virus. In Howard County, 245 people have recovered.