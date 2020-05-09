Eight new cases of COVID-19 reported in Howard County

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported eight additional cases of COVID-19 in Howard County, bringing the total to 242.
Statewide, 606 new cases were reported for a total of 23,732 cases and 32 new deaths. To date, 1,362 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, and an additional 128 are presumed to have died from the virus but had no positive test on record.
Of those deaths, 420 have been in long-term care facilities.
135,686 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, including 1,519 in Howard County.
Cass County continues to have the highest per capita rate of infection in the state with 399.9 residents per 10,000 testing positive for the disease. That's followed by Decatur County with 79.8 residents per 10,000 testing positive. Howard County's rate is 29.3 residents per 10,000.