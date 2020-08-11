Eight more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 884 new cases were reported statewide, according to the Indiana State Department of Health today.
Now, 913 Howard County residents have tested positive and 75,862 people statewide. Indiana ranks 21st in the country terms of the highest total number of cases of COVID-19. Topping the list, according to the Centers for Disease Control, are California (554,160), Florida (527,036), Texas (486,362), New York City (229,321), and Georgia (216,596).
For cases reported in the last seven days, Indiana ranks 15th with 6,471 cases. The state reporting the most cases in the last seven days were Texas (55,877), Florida (45,368), California (44,998), Georgia (23,419), and Tennessee (13,085).
Statewide, 2,863 Hoosiers have died from the virus, 65 of whom resided in Howard County, and another 206 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
Indiana ranks 17th for total deaths from COVID-19. The states with the most COVID deaths are New York City (23,586), New Jersey (15,874), California (10,293), New York (8,879), and Massachusetts (8,735).
Now, 861,655 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, and 1,090,369 tests have been administered. In Howard County, 10,681 people have been tested. The statewide seven-day positivity rate is 7.7 percent; in Howard County it's 8.5 percent.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, an agency that tracks COVID-19 trend data in Indiana, positive cases and emergency room visits are trending downward based on seven-day moving averages. Trend data for hospital admissions, ICU admissions, and deaths was inconclusive.
Approximately 75.1 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive have recovered, according to the Regenstrief Institute.