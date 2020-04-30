Eight more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Howard County

Eight more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed today in Howard County, bringing the total to 190.

The increase locally has been attributed to outbreaks at a local nursing home and at the Tyson Foods plant in Logansport where approximately 150 Howard County residents work.

Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health today reported 653 new cases for a total of 17,835 Hoosiers who have been confirmed to have the virus.

Hoosier deaths now are at 1,007, as 43 more deaths were reported. There have been an additional 107 deaths that were considered "presumptive positive." Indiana defines probable COVID-19 counts when a physician listed the virus as a contributing cause of death for a patient, but no COVID-19 test was documented on that individual.

In Cass County, which is home to Tyson Foods, 39 additional cases were confirmed for a total of 1,164 cases. The county has by far the highest per capita infection rate in the state, with 308.8 residents per 10,000 testing positive for the virus. The second-highest per capita rate in the state is Decatur County with 75.3 residents per 10,000 testing positive.

Howard County's per capita rate is 20.8 residents per 10,000 testing positive.

In total, 94,998 Hoosiers have been tested for COVID-19, and 18.8 percent of tests have come back positive. In Howard County, 933 residents have been tested.

Friday, Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to make an announcement regarding Indiana's stay-at-home orders, which are set to expire May 1. Today, Marion County extended its order to May 15.

As the state looks to reopening, Holcomb announced plans this week for large-scale testing that will become available to Hoosier next week, as well as a COVID-19 tracing program that's set to have a call center operational May 11.

“As we fight the spread of COVID-19, we need the ability to rapidly contact positive patients and their close contacts to determine who else might have been exposed,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “Centralizing this work will allow us to quickly identify individuals who need to be quarantined, reduce the risk of additional infections, and take actions to ensure our schools, workplaces, and public settings are safe.”