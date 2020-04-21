Eastern wrestler signs to Indiana Tech

Although he was not permitted to meet with any recruiters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eastern senior Tytus Morrisett signed to continue his wrestling and academic career at Indiana Institute of Technology.

After receiving the forms in the mail, Morrisett signed the official papers and mailed them back to the school. Morrisett became interested in attending the school after one of his previous wrestling partners, former Comet Macaiah White who now wrestles for the Warriors, encouraged Morrisett to consider attending.

“[White] has told me good things about it. When I went on an official visit I really liked it. It just felt right. The coaches, the staff, they all want to see everybody succeed in the best that they possibly can. And I really liked that,” Morrisett said.

For the past 14 or 15 years, Morrisett has been wrestling and loved the sport, he said. He thought choosing to continue his wrestling career would help him with his studies, as the sport helps keep him disciplined, he said.

Morrisett will study business, and he looks forward to the new experience.

Morrisett went 41-3 on his senior season and lost during the first round of the 160-pound match at the state meet in late February. Earlier that month, he helped the Comets secure its first-place finish in the Hoosier Heartland Conference for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, Morrisett was the four-time 160-pound conference champion.

In a previous interview, Eastern Head Coach Zach Pence described Morrisett as a “punch-you-in–the-mouth kind of wrestler.”

“He steps on the mat and expects to win the match by being physical and relentless in winning positions, and he practices like that every day. When you're done wrestling him in the wrestling room, your ears hurt, your back is sore, and you probably have a few bruises,” Pence said.

Pence added that Morrisett has impressed him most this past season in the neutral and top positions. Pence worked hard with Morrisett on his feet this year, according to him, to better develop a few takedowns that work well for Morrisett and his style of wrestling. Morrisett always has been decent on top throughout his career, Pence said, but was more of a rider than a scorer.

During his senior year, Morrisett opened up his offense on top more and understood that he could shut people down when he got on top of them, according to Pence.

“I think it impressive that up until the ticket round at semi-state he did not give up a takedown or escape point to anyone in 39 matches. When guys can’t take you down or score from the bottom position, then you're doing something right. And it also makes you pretty tough to beat,” Pence said.