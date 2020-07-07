Eastern student selected for IHSAA Student Advisory Committee

Already a leader at Eastern High School, junior T.J. Weeks was selected to serve on the IHSAA Student Advisory Committee after being nominated by Athletic Director Erik Hisner.

Weeks submitted an application demonstrating his leadership and sportsmanship skills, and he was one of 20 selected for the interview process out of 407 students. Three days later, he was informed he was selected as one of the nine juniors to serve on the committee for the two-year commitment. Weeks said he was looking forward to the opportunity.

“I just think it’s an amazing opportunity. We get to voice students’ opinions, and I get to meet other leaders like me. I also get to hang out with a lot of cool people. I get to go to state games and meet some of the greatest athletes in our state. I get to have great opportunities speaking at conferences,” Weeks said.

Weeks participates in cross country, football, track and field, show choir, and musicals at Eastern. He was the first Eastern student in four years to be selected for the committee, after his sister, Maci Weeks, was selected in 2016.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Weeks and the other 19 students had to do their interviews via Zoom, he said, instead of meeting at the IHSAA office in Indianapolis as usual. The interviews consisted of three sessions during which the students chatted and got to know each other a little, and they were selected from that process. Weeks said he enjoyed the interactions.

“It was really fun. They asked a lot of good questions about our skills, what we do. But then they also asked funny things like, ‘What’s your favorite animal?’ Or, ‘If you could be any car, what would you be?’” Weeks said.

The IHSAA Student Advisory Committee is made up of 18 students, nine seniors and nine juniors. Every year, nine new juniors are selected to join the nine seniors beginning their second year with the group. At least one student must represent each of the school classifications, and at least two students must represent each of the three districts (Northern, Central, and Southern). There must be at least two “minority” representatives, at least one “urban school” representative, and at least one private school representative.

Serving on the committee means Weeks and the other 17 students get to be the voice of student-athletes around the state. When receiving questions or issues with IHSAA policies, the committee would meet to discuss the inquiry before clarifying it to the student questioning. The committee also will work at IHSAA state championship games, handing out trophies, assisting in the presentation of winners, and introducing themselves to the public.

Additionally, the committee will plan the annual IHSAA Student Leadership Conference held for approximately 1,000 student-athletes across Indiana to help build leadership and good sportsmanship skills.

When not working at the state level, students have the ability to create positive changes at their own high schools, such as through the Champions Together partnership with Special Olympics Indiana (SOIN). Like the Unified Track and Field events hosted by Kokomo High School, Weeks said he was eager to bring back Unified Basketball to Eastern.

“I would say my number-one thing is bringing back the Champions Together game at Eastern,” Weeks said.

In September, the IHSAA Student Advisory Committee will present at the area principals’ meeting at Pendleton Heights High School about leadership and sportsmanship.