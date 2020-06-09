Eastern graduate creates racing simulator for Mario Andretti

When Pat Dotson left Delphi Technologies eight years ago to pursue a business making racing simulator equipment, he never imagined the famous racecar driver Mario Andretti would one day use one of his products.

Racing simulation has been a hobby of Dotson’s since around 1990. Around 2000, he stepped away from the racing simulators to race go-karts. Once he stopped racing go-karts and picked up the racing simulators again, he discovered the lack of force feedback from the seat and steering wheel.

While he tried to find a way to create the G-forces, he became a tester for the early versions of the motorized steering wheels. Eventually, he came up with a similar idea for a race seat to sit in while driving on a computer. The seat was motorized to press against the driver’s body while driving to recreate the sensations of the G-forces experienced when driving an actual racecar.

Quitting his day job at Delphi Technologies in 2012, the 1984 Eastern graduate began building this product in his home garage, shipping them all over the world. This led him to joining his current company, SimXperience Racing Simulators, as a mechanical engineer. The steering wheel was one of the earliest projects he worked on for the company, he said.

Andretti’s team purchased this product for online racing, or “Sim Racing.” The transaction with the legendary racer was unknown to Dotson, aside from an order placed from Nazareth, Pa., where Andretti currently resides.

“It was completely inadvertent,” Dotson said. “They had bought one of our units and were going back and forth with our support to get it up and running. There was some indication that it might’ve been from Mario Andretti … That’s about all I knew about it. They just bought one of our units without really telling us anything. It wasn’t a sponsorship type of a deal or anything like that. They just chose ours.”

The SimXperience steering wheel, like what Andretti used for Sim Racing, was the first “direct drive” steering wheel. The difference between this steering wheel and the earlier versions was the steering wheel was connected directly to a box with a large motor inside, creating nothing but pure forces produced by the motor without gears or other parts, unlike the early, less expensive versions of the motorized steering wheels that ran on smaller motors with gears, belts, and pulleys to create the G-forces. This new steering wheel created a higher fidelity and better feel, according to him.

Dotson discovered Andretti’s team purchased the product after seeing a photo of Andretti steering the racing simulator circulating through social media. Recognizing the product Andretti was using as one from SimXperience, Dotson was excited that one of the legends of racing was driving one of the simulators he helped create.

“It was very neat,” Dotson said. “I think the name Mario Andretti is probably as well-known around the entire world as any other human being’s name. Based on his racing career, he’s super well-known. To see somebody like that using something that I had a part of was pretty exciting.”

Around 2007 or 2008, Dotson met Andretti for the first time in St. Louis. Dotson was hired by IBM, the computer company, and he brought racing simulators along with him for employees to use to promote a racing event. Andretti was present as a motivational keynote speaker, and he was set up next to IBM’s stand to sign autographs. Dotson and his fellow employees thought Andretti might try his hand at their simulator, but after talking to the driver’s assistant, she was adamant that Andretti was not interested in using simulators and racing online at the time, according to Dotson.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR and IndyCar began putting together virtual races with the top retired and current professional drivers where the simulators would be needed. Many of the races were televised, Dotson said, with over a million views since there were no other sports to watch.

A few years after his initial meeting with Andretti, Dotson was working part-time for Firestone at the IndyCar races. During a few Indy 500 races, he recorded the tire temperatures from the cars coming into the pits off the track. Andretti was always involved with Firestone, according to Dotson. Before a race, Dotson was on the track surface during opening ceremonies – right behind the famed driver.

“I was standing right behind him. We both had on the same fire suit and uniform. That was a pretty neat thing, just another point of contact with him, just something else that fed into the excitement when I saw that picture of him actually using our steering wheel,” Dotson said.

Dotson said he always has been interested in racing and grew up attending his first races at Kokomo Speedway, although he wasn’t sure if he ever saw Andretti racing there.

“Mario Andretti has raced at Kokomo Speedway. I don’t know if people generally realize that. But back in the ‘50s and ‘60s, he was racing sprint cars right here in Kokomo. I don’t know if I ever saw him on the track here, but certainly when I was a kid he was one of the biggest names in racing,” Dotson said.

Currently, Dotson participates in online racing on his own time. Over the years, he has gone head-to-head with several drivers, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., Brad Keselowski, and Tony Stewart.