Eastern baseball player continues to work hard

Even with the roadblocks of the spring sports season cancelation and the temporary shutdown, Eastern junior Cam Arcari hasn’t let the closures stop him from practicing his spring sport.

A third-baseman and pitcher for the Comets, Arcari spent his time going to RoundTripper Sports Academy in Westfield practicing hitting, fielding, and pitching, until the facility was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, he and a few other players have been meeting in an open field to work on their baseball skills. Arcari said it was important to continue to hone his skills for a number of reasons, including getting recognized by college scouts, hoping for a travel season, staying in shape, and continuing to grow and improve.

Although Arcari was certain he wanted to continue his baseball career, he was unsure what college or university he will play for in the spring of 2022.

After having this junior season taken away from him, Arcari said he has remained positive and has continued to look forward to the future and having the opportunity to play again.

“I’m thinking positive right now and saying that I’m going to have a travel season and could play college baseball. I want work on the things I need to work on to get better at it,” Arcari said.

Rich Arcari, Arcari's father and coach for the Eastern High School baseball team, said he tells his players that athletes play sports to learn life lessons, such as how to be mentally tough, how to learn to fail, and how to overcome adversity. Losing a season and facing the disappointment after working hard for it all winter was no different, according to Rich.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“It would be different if one of them got injured and couldn’t play. They wouldn’t quit and pout. We just try to keep working and trying to make it positive out of a bad situation. It’s all you can do,” Rich said.

Along with Arcari, Rich has another son, Matt Arcari, who is currently a senior and would have completed his final high school baseball season this spring. This would’ve been Rich’s first year coaching at the high school level, he said, and was disheartened that he would not be able to have one more year of guiding both his sons on the field together.

However, Rich said he has found the light in the situation as he’s spent more time with his family.

“We’ve done a lot of stuff together as a family, the boys and I, trying to do tee work and hit where we can find a place. We’re spending some good, quality time together, so I can’t complain about that,” Rich said.

When asked how skipping a season would affect the underclassmen on the baseball team, Rich said he hoped it would make the players more appreciative when they were faced with a practice or workout they weren’t keen on participating in and realize they shouldn’t take those moments for granted because there was a time when they had to do without the sport completely.

“You kind of look back on this and know … you can’t take anything for granted. Every day on the field or every day you get to spend with your teammates is a blessing. You just hope that [the players] learn that lesson and really come back hungry next year, just really work hard,” Rich said.