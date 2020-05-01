Donate to KUO for #GivingTuesdayNow

#GivingTuesdayNow is May 5, and Kokomo Urban Outreach is asking for the community’s support.

The global day of giving was announced as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.

Since the shelter in place order, KUO has been delivering about 120 meals daily to families in its UP programs. Along with that, families with other needs, such as bathroom tissue, cleaning supplies, Easter baskets, books, and coloring pages, have been assisted.

Meals from Kokomo School Corp. also are delivered each week to those who no transportation to pick them up. KUO also is supporting families through phone calls, and UP crew members are learning life skills through an interactive website.

“Generosity gives everyone power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value anyone can act on. It’s a day for everyone around the world to stand together and give back in all ways, no matter who or where we are,” said Jeff Newton, director of KUO.

KUO is asking for individuals to set up Facebook fund raisers with the goal of raising $200 with 100 percent going back to children in the community. If 100 people raise the $200 or directly give $200, KUO will make up the amount anticipated from spring fund rasiers that had to be canceled.

“Serving nearly 600 meals per week can put a drain on our finances. Usually #GivingTuesday is on the Tuesday after Black Friday in November. #GivingTuesdayNow becomes a Christmas present for us, now,” said Newton.

Donations can be made online at kokomourbanoutreach.org. For more information, call 765-457-1983.