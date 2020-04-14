Domestic violence shelter prepped for potential surge in need

As difficult circumstances continue to arise due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Family Service Association of Howard County (FSA) is preparing an anticipated surge in domestic violence.

According to FSA Executive Director Tracy Martino, the organization has been preparing its domestic violence shelter during the pandemic by increasing supplies and readying additional space as officials await an expected increase in need for the shelter as economic stressors and the difficulties of social isolation mount.

“I always hope for the best and plan for the worst. Hopefully we are prepared for that,” said Martino.

Martino said she anticipated a surge in need for the domestic violence shelter for a myriad of reasons. While the uptick in needed services hasn’t started yet, she said the stresses created by COVID-19 are likely to create difficulties for victims of domestic violence. These range from economic factors to issues arising from social isolation.

“We have not seen it yet, but we are going to start tracking the trends now with certain data points,” said Martino. “Even the hotline hasn’t seen the upswing yet. But we know with abusers, power, and control is what they do. So, with societal triggers such as unemployment, the schools closing, financial stress, lack of household essentials, and lack of social interaction that could trigger an abuser to be upset.”

A potential increase in need comes at a difficult time for the domestic violence shelter. The local facility’s capacity stands at 26. However, with social distancing being the only means to combat the spread of COVID-19, some changes may need to be implemented for the shelter. Similarly, a room has been prepared should a client need to be socially isolated due to illness.

“We’re looking at that,” said Martino. “We need to have a room for social isolation in case someone is sick. With our rooms … they’re bunkbeds. So some rooms you can have up to four people, but I don’t know if that will be the case. We may need to have fewer people in a room, and they will be spread out throughout the center.”

While FSA officials are prepping for potential changes to the shelter layout, necessities such as safety equipment, food, and essentials also are being gathered.

During a time when many businesses and organizations have closed their doors, Martino wanted to remind the public that FSA remained operational after being deemed essential. Similarly, the Domestic Violence Hotline, which can be reached at 1-877-482-4222, remains active and staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“You’re talking to a person. Even if you just need to talk through things, that is what that person is there to do,” said Martino. “I just want everyone to know we are here to help them. If they don’t want to come to the shelter but just need to talk to someone, we are there for them.”

If an individual believes they are in immediate danger, they should call 911 first.

If it is unsafe to make a phone call, a live chat option is available at the National Domestic Violence Hotline website at thehotline.org. This also can be utilized to connect with an advocate and services.