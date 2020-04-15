In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, some alterations were announced regarding this year’s Kokomo Summer Concert Series.

Those changes included new dates for various events included in the summer festivities. Weberfest, HOG Fest, and the Carver Center Summer Celebration were among the events that were rescheduled in response to the pandemic.

“The City of Kokomo knows how important the annual Kokomo Summer Concert Series has become to our residents,” said Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore. “We are grateful to be able to keep this year’s lineup intact at this time while also looking out for the wellbeing of the folks in this wonderful community.”

The Kokomo Summer Concert Series now will kick-off with the Haynes-Apperson Festival on July 2, 3, and 4. Details for the festival will be released at a later date, and the situation with COVID-19 will be monitored as the dates approach to ensure they are still appropriate for the safety of the community.

Next, Rhumfest will continue as previously scheduled on July 25. Artists for this event have yet to be determined, but event organizers said the concert will continue in the same fashion as it has with local favorites originating from the Rhum Academy set to perform. The event begins at 3 p.m.

Weberfest was rescheduled with the new lineup, now set to be held on Aug. 15. As was previously announced, the event will feature Brian Fallon and The Howling Weather. The concert also will feature special guest Aaron Lee Tasjan. Known for his work with The Gaslight Anthem, which is in “indefinite hiatus” following a string of reunion shows in 2018, Fallon produced his latest album with The Howling Weather, dubbed “Local Honey.” Tunes from Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather are “acoustic-leaning, introspective, singer-songwriter artistry” that feature a “heartfelt and grownup sound.”

Similarly, HOG Fest was moved to Aug. 16. Cinderella’s Tom Keifer remains scheduled to perform for this event, and Love 4 Zero still is set to open the show. Keifer is best known as the singer-songwriter and frontman of the Philadelphia-based blues rock band Cinderella. Through his solo venture, Keifer became known for solo releases such as “The Way Life Goes” and “RISE.”

My Sinatra with The Kokomo Symphony remained scheduled for Aug. 22. This performance will feature Cary Hoffman, who will perform his celebrated PBS special alongside the local symphony. The performance is described as a biographical, humorous, and poignant one-man musical play about Hoffman’s “love and idolization for his hero, Frank Sinatra.”

Octoberfest also retained its original date of Sept. 19 headlined by Free Fallin’, the Tom Petty Tribute. Free Fallin’ is known to perform with “the power and passion that went into more than 30 years of Tom Petty’s best-selling songs.” This concert will run the gamut of Petty’s discography, ranging from Damn the Torpedoes to the Traveling Wilbury’s. Free Fallin’ will feature “instrumentation to duplicate the sound of the Heartbreakers as well as the convincing looks and costumes that gives you a show that you will not soon forget.”

The Carver Center Summer Celebration now will be held on Sept. 26. Monsters of Yacht remained the headliner for this evening’s festivities. The performance promises a night full of classic ‘70s and ‘80s yacht rock hits, featuring recreations of hits from Toto, Christopher Cross, the Bee Gees, Steely Dan, Hall and Oates, Doobie Brothers, Kenny Loggins, and more.

Go to http://kokomosummerseries.com for more information.